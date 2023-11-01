Shortstop to second baseman duo leads Birmingham to City flag football playoff win
Birmingham flag football coach Jim Rose also coaches the softball team. Twelve of his flag football players play softball, so it was no surprise that shortstop Jessica Rose, playing quarterback, was having fun throwing the ball to second baseman Bella Gonzalez, playing receiver.
Twice they combined on touchdowns in No. 7-seeded Birmingham’s 22-14 win over Bell on Wednesday in a first-round game of the inaugural City Section Open Division flag football playoffs.
You’re not allowed to tackle in flag football. Penalty on Birmingham. pic.twitter.com/uds51hu70z— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 1, 2023
Rose, the daughter of the head coach, also had three interceptions and made a tackle that drew a penalty but praise from dad for her form.
“For flag, it wasn’t good,” he said. “For [tackle] football, it was real good.”
No. 2-seeded Crenshaw survived with a 6-0 win over Sun Valley Magnet. Kaydion Bennett had 68 yards receiving for Crenshaw. Birmingham will play at Crenshaw on Nov. 8 in the quarterfinals.
Touchdown catch for Birmingham’s Bella Gonzalez. 8-0 over Bell. pic.twitter.com/aS7sy6AogB— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 1, 2023
Eagle Rock advanced with a 44-14 win over Westchester. Haylee Weatherspoon scored four touchdowns, including an interception return, and Teiya Hermida threw three touchdown passes. Eagle Rock will face Franklin, a 21-20 winner over University.
Marshall defeated Legacy 27-0 and will play San Fernando, a 20-16 winner over Mendez.
Narbonne defeated King/Drew 7-6 and will face the winner of No. 1 San Pedro or No. 16 Los Angeles Leadership Academy.
