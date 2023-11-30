Advertisement
High School Sports

Youngest Perrantes brother Malakai is starting for Crespi basketball

EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

The last of the Perrantes brothers, Malakai, is a starting sophomore guard for Crespi.

The Perrantes family is well known and well respected in the San Fernando Valley.

The oldest brother, London, was a star point guard at Crespi and Virginia and plays professionally in Greece.

No. 2 brother, Isaiah, played at Crespi, graduated from George Washington and is an engineer.

No. 3 brother Darius was the quarterback at St. Francis and just completed his junior season at Duquesne.

Malakai has helped Crespi to a 7-0 start in basketball.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement