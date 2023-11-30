Youngest Perrantes brother Malakai is starting for Crespi basketball
The last of the Perrantes brothers, Malakai, is a starting sophomore guard for Crespi.
The Perrantes family is well known and well respected in the San Fernando Valley.
The oldest brother, London, was a star point guard at Crespi and Virginia and plays professionally in Greece.
No. 2 brother, Isaiah, played at Crespi, graduated from George Washington and is an engineer.
No. 3 brother Darius was the quarterback at St. Francis and just completed his junior season at Duquesne.
Malakai has helped Crespi to a 7-0 start in basketball.
