Youngest Perrantes brother Malakai is starting for Crespi basketball

The last of the Perrantes brothers, Malakai, is a starting sophomore guard for Crespi.

The Perrantes family is well known and well respected in the San Fernando Valley.

The oldest brother, London, was a star point guard at Crespi and Virginia and plays professionally in Greece.

No. 2 brother, Isaiah, played at Crespi, graduated from George Washington and is an engineer.

No. 3 brother Darius was the quarterback at St. Francis and just completed his junior season at Duquesne.

Malakai has helped Crespi to a 7-0 start in basketball.

