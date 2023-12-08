Prep roundup: No. 1 St. John Bosco rolls past La Mirada in basketball tournament semifinal

Amiri Meadows of St. John Bosco goes airborne as La Mirada’s Gene Roebuck, left, and Julien Gomez provide pressure.

No. 1-ranked St. John Bosco (5-0) continued its early season improvement Friday, advancing to the championship game of its own tournament with a 79-60 win over La Mirada (10-2).

Brandon McCoy scored 26 points and Kade Bonam scored 23. La Mirada freshman Gene Roebuck led all scorers with 33 points.

St. John Bosco will face Windward on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the championship game.

Harvard-Westlake 79, King/Drew 41: Robert Hinton finished with 21 points for the unbeaten Wolverines (9-0).

Mira Costa 77, Long Beach Jordan 43: The Mustangs (7-2) advanced to the championship game of the Bellflower tournament. Preston Ezewiro had 17 points.

Mater Dei 79, Dana Hills 47: Brannon Martinsen and Owen Verna each had 22 points for Mater Dei.

Oak Park 54, Agoura 44: Jadon Holmes scored 19 for Oak Park (7-3).

Rancho Cucamonga 73, Crean Lutheran 71: Aaron Glass contributed 33 points for Rancho Cucamonga.

Newbuy Park 80, Nordhoff 42: Blake Jones had 28 points for Newbury Park (6-2).

Thousand Oaks 64, Clovis East 49: Elias Chin contributed 21 points and 12 rebounds while Trent MacLean made four three-pointers and finished with 20 points for Thousand Oaks.

Crescenta Valley 70, Muir 54: In a Pacific League game, the Falcons received 27 points from Vaughn Zargarian.

Damien 75, Riverside Poly 46: The Spartans won the Riverside tournament championship. Xavier Clinton made five threes and had 19 points. Nate Garcia added 18 points.

West Ranch 74, Valencia 63: James Evans scored 23 points as West Ranch won its 40th straight Foothill League win. Ashton Carraway led Valencia with 19 points.

Saugus 81, Hart 71: Peter Burton finished with 25 points for Saugus.

Fountain Valley 65, Calabasas 49: Sy Tidiane had 16 points for Calabasas (7-2).

Crossroads 65, San Diego 50: Solo Bailey led Crossroads with 21 points.

Westchester 56, LACES 54: Emmanuel Duru had 20 points for LACES, which came so close to pulling off a rare sweep of Fairfax and Westchester in the Western League.

Chaminade 66, San Marcos 52: The Eagles improved to 10-1. Bryce Goldman had 27 points and Jonas Thursman 20.

Girls’ basketball

Halftime shot at the buzzer by @KRigheimer brings Lightning ahead by 1 at the half. pic.twitter.com/O3tTPWdE8U — Sage Hill GBB (@sagehillgbb) December 9, 2023

Mater Dei 74, Sage Hill 64: In a battle between the top two teams in Orange County, the Monarchs prevailed. Jenessa Cotton finished with 19 points.

Westchester 62, LACES 38: Mariah Blake finished with 25 points for Westchester.

Etiwanda 64, Oakland Tech 33: The Eagles won in a matchup of Southern California vs. Northern California at Windward. Kennedy Smith had 25 points.

Boys’ soccer

El Camino Real 2, Harvard-Westlake 1: The Royals picked up a big win for the City Section. Jorge Saenz and Jonathan Rabinovitch each scored goals for El Camino Real in the second half.

Cathedral 4, Loyola 1: Gio Moreno had two goals for the Phantoms.