High School Sports

Prep roundup: No. 1 St. John Bosco rolls past La Mirada in basketball tournament semifinal

Amiri Meadows of St. John Bosco goes airborne as La Mirada's Gene Roebuck, left, and Julien Gomez provide pressure.
(Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist
No. 1-ranked St. John Bosco (5-0) continued its early season improvement Friday, advancing to the championship game of its own tournament with a 79-60 win over La Mirada (10-2).

Brandon McCoy scored 26 points and Kade Bonam scored 23. La Mirada freshman Gene Roebuck led all scorers with 33 points.

St. John Bosco will face Windward on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the championship game.

Harvard-Westlake 79, King/Drew 41: Robert Hinton finished with 21 points for the unbeaten Wolverines (9-0).

Mira Costa 77, Long Beach Jordan 43: The Mustangs (7-2) advanced to the championship game of the Bellflower tournament. Preston Ezewiro had 17 points.

Mater Dei 79, Dana Hills 47: Brannon Martinsen and Owen Verna each had 22 points for Mater Dei.

Oak Park 54, Agoura 44: Jadon Holmes scored 19 for Oak Park (7-3).

Rancho Cucamonga 73, Crean Lutheran 71: Aaron Glass contributed 33 points for Rancho Cucamonga.

Newbuy Park 80, Nordhoff 42: Blake Jones had 28 points for Newbury Park (6-2).

Thousand Oaks 64, Clovis East 49: Elias Chin contributed 21 points and 12 rebounds while Trent MacLean made four three-pointers and finished with 20 points for Thousand Oaks.

Crescenta Valley 70, Muir 54: In a Pacific League game, the Falcons received 27 points from Vaughn Zargarian.

Damien 75, Riverside Poly 46: The Spartans won the Riverside tournament championship. Xavier Clinton made five threes and had 19 points. Nate Garcia added 18 points.

West Ranch 74, Valencia 63: James Evans scored 23 points as West Ranch won its 40th straight Foothill League win. Ashton Carraway led Valencia with 19 points.

Saugus 81, Hart 71: Peter Burton finished with 25 points for Saugus.

Fountain Valley 65, Calabasas 49: Sy Tidiane had 16 points for Calabasas (7-2).

Crossroads 65, San Diego 50: Solo Bailey led Crossroads with 21 points.

Westchester 56, LACES 54: Emmanuel Duru had 20 points for LACES, which came so close to pulling off a rare sweep of Fairfax and Westchester in the Western League.

Chaminade 66, San Marcos 52: The Eagles improved to 10-1. Bryce Goldman had 27 points and Jonas Thursman 20.

Girls’ basketball

Mater Dei 74, Sage Hill 64: In a battle between the top two teams in Orange County, the Monarchs prevailed. Jenessa Cotton finished with 19 points.

Westchester 62, LACES 38: Mariah Blake finished with 25 points for Westchester.

Etiwanda 64, Oakland Tech 33: The Eagles won in a matchup of Southern California vs. Northern California at Windward. Kennedy Smith had 25 points.

Boys’ soccer

El Camino Real 2, Harvard-Westlake 1: The Royals picked up a big win for the City Section. Jorge Saenz and Jonathan Rabinovitch each scored goals for El Camino Real in the second half.

Cathedral 4, Loyola 1: Gio Moreno had two goals for the Phantoms.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

