Bishop Montgomery stuns No. 1-seeded Rancho Christian

Bishop Montgomery has rarely been put in an underdog role in recent years under coach Doug Mitchell, so when the Knights were given the No. 8 seed for the Southern Section Open Division basketball playoffs, that was like playing with fire.
And sure enough, Bishop Montgomery (23-4) pulled off a 54-50 upset of top-seeded Rancho Christian on Saturday night at Chaparral.
Gianni Hunt scored 15 points and Jordan Archie 14. The Knights have now thoroughly messed up pool A of the tournament. They face Rancho Verde on the road on Tuesday and end pool play against Etiwanda on Friday in a game that could decide which team reaches the championship game.
On the opening night of Open Division girls’ basketball, Windward defeated Mater Dei 53-49. Charisma Osborne scored 24 points and McKayla Williams had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Long Beach Poly defeated Lynwood 55-47. Bishop Montgomery defeated Redondo 68-61. Sierra Canyon improved to 27-0 with a 68-41 win over Troy.