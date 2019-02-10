Advertisement

Bishop Montgomery stuns No. 1-seeded Rancho Christian

By
Feb 09, 2019 | 9:45 PM
Bishop Montgomery stuns No. 1-seeded Rancho Christian
Gianni Hunt scored 15 points to help Bishop Montgomery defeat No. 1 Rancho Christian 54-50 in an Open Division opening playoff game. (Maria Alejandra Cardona)

Bishop Montgomery has rarely been put in an underdog role in recent years under coach Doug Mitchell, so when the Knights were given the No. 8 seed for the Southern Section Open Division basketball playoffs, that was like playing with fire.

And sure enough, Bishop Montgomery (23-4) pulled off a 54-50 upset of top-seeded Rancho Christian on Saturday night at Chaparral.

Advertisement

Gianni Hunt scored 15 points and Jordan Archie 14. The Knights have now thoroughly messed up pool A of the tournament. They face Rancho Verde on the road on Tuesday and end pool play against Etiwanda on Friday in a game that could decide which team reaches the championship game.

On the opening night of Open Division girls’ basketball, Windward defeated Mater Dei 53-49. Charisma Osborne scored 24 points and McKayla Williams had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Advertisement

Long Beach Poly defeated Lynwood 55-47. Bishop Montgomery defeated Redondo 68-61. Sierra Canyon improved to 27-0 with a 68-41 win over Troy.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter »
Advertisement
Advertisement