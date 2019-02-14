No. 1-seeded Loyola loses in OT; No. 2 Cathedral advances on penalty kicks

Loyola and Cathedral, seeded No. 1 and No. 2 in Southern Section Division 1 soccer, traveled to a rainy Orange County on Wednesday night trying to advance to the semifinals. Edison and Mission Viejo made it tough on both.
Edison pulled off a 2-1 upset of the Cubs, winning with a goal in the second overtime by Sander Booij off an assist from Kai Peterson.
Goalie Adrian Munoz came through for Cathedral, stopping a decisive penalty kick to give the Phantoms the victory over Mission Viejo after a 1-1 deadlock through regulation and two overtimes. It was 4-2 in penalty kicks. Cathedral will face Santa Ana Mater Dei in the semifinals.
Jonathon Carrillo had the winning penalty kick for Cathedral and Joseph Parra had a goal in regulation.
In City Section Division 1, Palisades upset No. 2-seeded El Camino Real in double overtime 2-1. Jackson Page scored both Dolphin goals.
San Fernando defeated Fremont 2-1 with a goal in the second overtime.
Cleveland knocked off Sylmar 1-0.
Birmingham will play Marquez on Friday at Granada Hills to complete the semifinal matchups.