High school baseball: City playoff pairings

By Times staff
May 13, 2019 | 7:25 PM

OPEN DIVISION

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#1 San Pedro, bye

#9 San Fernando at #8 Birmingham

#12 Chatsworth at #5 Cleveland

#4 Sun Valley Poly, bye

#3 Palisades, bye

#11 Carson at #6 Granada Hills

#10 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #7 Granada Hills Kennedy

#2 El Camino Real, bye

Notes: Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.; semifinals, May 23, 4 and 7 p.m. at USC. Championship, May 25, 1 p.m. at Dodger Stadium.

DIVISION I

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#1 Narbonne, bye

#9 Garfield at #8 Venice

#12 Roybal at #5 Bell

#13 Verdugo Hills at #4 Taft

#14 Franklin at #3 Wilmington Banning

#11 Westchester at #6 North Hollywood

#10 Los Angeles Hamilton at #7 Sylmar

#15 Los Angeles CES at #2 Los Angeles Marshall

Notes: Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.; semifinals, May 22, 4 and 7 p.m. at USC. Championship, May 25, 10 a.m. at Dodger Stadium.

DIVISION II

Play-in games, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#17 Arleta at #16 Fremont

#20 Rivera at #13 Van Nuys

#19 Rancho Dominguez at #14 Fairfax

#18 Reseda at #15 Gardena

First round, Friday, 3 p.m.

Fremont/Arleta winner at #1 South Gate

#9 Los Angeles Wilson at #8 Marquez

#12 Monroe at #5 Lincoln

Van Nuys/Rivera winner at #4 South East

Fairfax/Rancho Dominguez winner at #3 Valley Arts/Sciences

#11 Locke at #6 Hollywood

#10 Sotomayor at #7 Santee

Gardena/Reseda winner at #2 Torres

Notes: Quarterfinals, May 21, 3 p.m.; semifinals, May 29, 3 p.m.. Championship, June 1, 7 p.m. at USC.

DIVISION III

Play-in games, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#17 Discovery at #16 New Designs University Park

#20 Fulton at #13 Los Angeles International

#19 Northridge at #14 Community Charter

#18 Animo Robinson at #15 Central City Value

First round, Friday, 3 p.m.

New Designs University Park/Discovery winner at #1 Maywood CES

#9 Valor at #8 CALS Early College

#12 Lakeview at #5 Animo De La Hoya

Los Angeles International/Fulton winner at #4 Triumph

Community Charter/Northridge winner at #3 Vaughn

#11 Mendez at #6 Sherman Oaks CES

#10 Legacy at #7 Harbor Teacher

Central City Value/Animo Robinson winner at #2 Port of Los Angeles

Notes: Quarterfinals, May 22, 3 p.m.; semifinals, May 29, 3 p.m.. Championship, June 1, 4 p.m. at USC.

