High school baseball: City playoff pairings

OPEN DIVISION
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#1 San Pedro, bye
#9 San Fernando at #8 Birmingham
#12 Chatsworth at #5 Cleveland
#4 Sun Valley Poly, bye
#3 Palisades, bye
#11 Carson at #6 Granada Hills
#10 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #7 Granada Hills Kennedy
#2 El Camino Real, bye
Notes: Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.; semifinals, May 23, 4 and 7 p.m. at USC. Championship, May 25, 1 p.m. at Dodger Stadium.
DIVISION I
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#1 Narbonne, bye
#9 Garfield at #8 Venice
#12 Roybal at #5 Bell
#13 Verdugo Hills at #4 Taft
#14 Franklin at #3 Wilmington Banning
#11 Westchester at #6 North Hollywood
#10 Los Angeles Hamilton at #7 Sylmar
#15 Los Angeles CES at #2 Los Angeles Marshall
Notes: Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.; semifinals, May 22, 4 and 7 p.m. at USC. Championship, May 25, 10 a.m. at Dodger Stadium.
DIVISION II
Play-in games, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#17 Arleta at #16 Fremont
#20 Rivera at #13 Van Nuys
#19 Rancho Dominguez at #14 Fairfax
#18 Reseda at #15 Gardena
First round, Friday, 3 p.m.
Fremont/Arleta winner at #1 South Gate
#9 Los Angeles Wilson at #8 Marquez
#12 Monroe at #5 Lincoln
Van Nuys/Rivera winner at #4 South East
Fairfax/Rancho Dominguez winner at #3 Valley Arts/Sciences
#11 Locke at #6 Hollywood
#10 Sotomayor at #7 Santee
Gardena/Reseda winner at #2 Torres
Notes: Quarterfinals, May 21, 3 p.m.; semifinals, May 29, 3 p.m.. Championship, June 1, 7 p.m. at USC.
DIVISION III
Play-in games, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#17 Discovery at #16 New Designs University Park
#20 Fulton at #13 Los Angeles International
#19 Northridge at #14 Community Charter
#18 Animo Robinson at #15 Central City Value
First round, Friday, 3 p.m.
New Designs University Park/Discovery winner at #1 Maywood CES
#9 Valor at #8 CALS Early College
#12 Lakeview at #5 Animo De La Hoya
Los Angeles International/Fulton winner at #4 Triumph
Community Charter/Northridge winner at #3 Vaughn
#11 Mendez at #6 Sherman Oaks CES
#10 Legacy at #7 Harbor Teacher
Central City Value/Animo Robinson winner at #2 Port of Los Angeles
Notes: Quarterfinals, May 22, 3 p.m.; semifinals, May 29, 3 p.m.. Championship, June 1, 4 p.m. at USC.