Advertisement

City Section all-star baseball team will travel to Chicago to play on ESPNU

By
Jun 21, 2019 | 8:10 AM
City Section all-star baseball team will travel to Chicago to play on ESPNU
Birmingham coach Matt Mowry will be taking a 24-player all-star team of City Section baseball players to Chicago next month. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles TImes)

Twenty-four high school baseball players from the City Section will be traveling to Chicago next month to compete in a four-team tournament in which the championship game will be televised by ESPNU.

The inaugural Geico Baseball City Series will take place July 8-11 and be composed of high school players from Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami and New York City. They will play a total of eight games over four days at Les Miller Field at Curtis Granderson Stadium at the University of Illinois-Chicago.

Advertisement

Birmingham coach Matt Mowry will be directing the team.

His pitching staff is expected to include Anthony Joya from Banning; Vincent Esparza from Kennedy; Travis Connelly from San Pedro; and Gavino Rosales from Birmingham, all All-City choices this past season.

Advertisement

Birmingham, Cleveland and San Pedro each have three players on the team. Domenik Cervantes and Erik Rivas of three-time defending City champion Birmingham will be making the trip, along with San Pedro’s Josh Duarte and Waldier Perez. Alec Garcia, Adrian Gonzalez and Carlos Lozano will be representing Cleveland.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter »
Advertisement
Advertisement