City Section all-star baseball team will travel to Chicago to play on ESPNU

Twenty-four high school baseball players from the City Section will be traveling to Chicago next month to compete in a four-team tournament in which the championship game will be televised by ESPNU.
The inaugural Geico Baseball City Series will take place July 8-11 and be composed of high school players from Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami and New York City. They will play a total of eight games over four days at Les Miller Field at Curtis Granderson Stadium at the University of Illinois-Chicago.
Birmingham coach Matt Mowry will be directing the team.
His pitching staff is expected to include Anthony Joya from Banning; Vincent Esparza from Kennedy; Travis Connelly from San Pedro; and Gavino Rosales from Birmingham, all All-City choices this past season.
Birmingham, Cleveland and San Pedro each have three players on the team. Domenik Cervantes and Erik Rivas of three-time defending City champion Birmingham will be making the trip, along with San Pedro’s Josh Duarte and Waldier Perez. Alec Garcia, Adrian Gonzalez and Carlos Lozano will be representing Cleveland.