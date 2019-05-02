High school baseball: Elias Galaviz of Sun Valley Poly strikes out 12

Elias Galaviz of Sun Valley Poly is headed for MVP honors in East Valley League baseball. The senior right-hander put the Parrots in position to win a seventh straight league title on Wednesday by striking out 12 in an 8-2 victory over North Hollywood.
The Parrots (9-0) have a two-game lead over the Huskies (7-2) with three games to play.
North Hollywood scored 28 runs last week in a win over Chavez, but the Huskies had little chance against Galaviz, who throws a mid-80s mph fastball and effective curveball. Elmer Aguilar had a pair of RBI singles to support Galaviz.
In the West Valley League, El Camino Real stayed in first place with a 5-1 win over Chatsworth. Cole Kitchen allowed three hits in six innings. Steven Hernandez had three hits and Joey Klein added two hits.
Cleveland defeated Taft 7-1. Chris Lozano allowed two hits in 6 2/3 innings. Malaki Correll and Ivan Castillo contributed three hits each.