High school baseball: Elias Galaviz of Sun Valley Poly strikes out 12

May 01, 2019 | 6:45 PM
Elias Galaviz of Poly struck out 12 in the Parrots' 8-2 win over North Hollywood on Wednesday. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Elias Galaviz of Sun Valley Poly is headed for MVP honors in East Valley League baseball. The senior right-hander put the Parrots in position to win a seventh straight league title on Wednesday by striking out 12 in an 8-2 victory over North Hollywood.

The Parrots (9-0) have a two-game lead over the Huskies (7-2) with three games to play.

North Hollywood scored 28 runs last week in a win over Chavez, but the Huskies had little chance against Galaviz, who throws a mid-80s mph fastball and effective curveball. Elmer Aguilar had a pair of RBI singles to support Galaviz.

In the West Valley League, El Camino Real stayed in first place with a 5-1 win over Chatsworth. Cole Kitchen allowed three hits in six innings. Steven Hernandez had three hits and Joey Klein added two hits.

Cleveland defeated Taft 7-1. Chris Lozano allowed two hits in 6 2/3 innings. Malaki Correll and Ivan Castillo contributed three hits each.

