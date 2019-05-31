City Section Division II, III baseball finals set for Saturday at USC

The 2018-19 sports season officially comes to a close on Saturday after the City Section plays its Division II and Division III championship baseball games at USC’s Dedeaux Field.
At 4 p.m., Maywood CES will play Vaughn for the Division III title. At 7 p.m., South Gate will play Valley Academy for the Division II title.
Senior Miles Anderson has 45 hits for the Granada Hills-based Valley Academy of Arts & Sciences that’s seeking its first City title.
South Gate, the No. 1 seed, has been led by junior Aaron Vargas, who’s batting close to .400.