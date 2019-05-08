High school boys' tennis: Tuesday's Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#4 Mira Costa at #1 Irvine University
#2 Harvard-Westlake at #6 Palos Verdes
DIVISION 1
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
San Clemente at #1 Beckman
Ventura at Sage Hill
DIVISION 2
Quarterfinals
Calabasas 13, Rancho Cucamonga 5
Cypress 10, St. Francis 8 (completion of suspended match)
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#1 Calabasas at Cypress
Walnut vs. Pasadena Poly at Cal Tech
DIVISION 3
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Redlands East Valley at San Juan Hills
#2 Mater Dei at #3 Trabuco Hills
DIVISION 4
Quarterfinals
Maranatha 12, Arrowhead Christian 6 (completion of suspended match)
Canyon Springs 10, Milken 8
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#1 Maranatha at #4 Canyon Springs
#2 Bishop Montgomery vs. #3 Flintridge Prep at Arcadia Tennis Center
DIVISION 5
Quarterfinal
Montclair 9, Heritage 9 (Montclair wins on games, 85-83)
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Sultana at #1 Montclair
#2 Indian Springs at Oak Hills
Notes: Championships, Friday at Claremont Club (Claremont).