Advertisement

High school boys' tennis: Tuesday's Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

May 07, 2019 | 7:30 PM

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Advertisement

#4 Mira Costa at #1 Irvine University

#2 Harvard-Westlake at #6 Palos Verdes

Advertisement

DIVISION 1

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

San Clemente at #1 Beckman

Ventura at Sage Hill

Advertisement

DIVISION 2

Quarterfinals

Calabasas 13, Rancho Cucamonga 5

Cypress 10, St. Francis 8 (completion of suspended match)

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#1 Calabasas at Cypress

Walnut vs. Pasadena Poly at Cal Tech

DIVISION 3

Advertisement

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Redlands East Valley at San Juan Hills

#2 Mater Dei at #3 Trabuco Hills

DIVISION 4

Quarterfinals

Maranatha 12, Arrowhead Christian 6 (completion of suspended match)

Canyon Springs 10, Milken 8

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#1 Maranatha at #4 Canyon Springs

#2 Bishop Montgomery vs. #3 Flintridge Prep at Arcadia Tennis Center

DIVISION 5

Quarterfinal

Montclair 9, Heritage 9 (Montclair wins on games, 85-83)

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Sultana at #1 Montclair

#2 Indian Springs at Oak Hills

Notes: Championships, Friday at Claremont Club (Claremont).

Advertisement
Advertisement