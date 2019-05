First event of the day, first win for Loyola!



Mark McCrary ‘19 (22.98), James Lee ‘19 (25.33), Connor Lee ‘19 (21.31) and Emmett Pernecky ‘19 (20.18) win the 200 Medley Relay with a new CIF record time of 1:29.80!#GoCubs | #CIFSSSwim pic.twitter.com/CHKo5K4keN