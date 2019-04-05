Orange Lutheran vs. Harvard-Westlake to decide National High School Invitational championship

Orange Lutheran (16-3) and Harvard-Westlake (15-2-1), two of the top high school baseball teams in Southern California, will meet thousands of miles away in Cary, N.C., in the championship game of the National High School Invitational on Saturday at 3 p.m. (Pacific time).
It’s the third straight year Orange Lutheran has made the final. Both schools won three games over two days, demonstrating good pitching depth.
For the final, Harvard-Westlake is turning to a young, promising freshman, Jordan Kang, who will make his first pitching start on varsity. The fact Harvard-Westlake also starts a freshman at catcher in Jacob Galloway will present an interesting challenge.
Orange Lutheran will go with Evan Adolphus.
Whatever happens on Saturday, both teams will need to board a plane early Sunday and have little time to celebrate or sulk.
Orange Lutheran is facing a three-game Trinity League showdown next week against JSerra, ranked No. 1 by The Times after winning the Boras Classic. Harvard-Westlake will have a three-game series against St. Francis.