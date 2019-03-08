High school baseball roundup: Aaron Suval leads Agoura to 4-0 start in league play

One of the best college recruits during the early high school baseball season has been Cal State Northridge-bound Aaron Suval of Agoura.
His pitching and hitting helped the Chargers improve to 4-0 in the Coastal Canyon League with an 8-5 win over Camarillo on Friday.
Suval went three for three at the plate and struck out four in five innings.
Moorpark 3, Simi Valley 2: Noah Mattera threw the complete game. R. Troy Anderson had the go-ahead RBI single.
Cypress 8, Mission Viejo 6: Cameron Repetti had two hits and two RBIs.
Huntington Beach 1, Marina 0: Josh Hahn struck out six in six innings and Brett Barrera had an RBI single in the seventh to lead Huntington Beach.
Capistrano Valley 4, Tesoro 2: Rhys Stevens threw five innings for Capistrano Valley.
El Modena 3, Esperanza 2: Justin Wood and Nick Mascaro each had two hits for El Modena.
Servite 8, Corona Santiago 1: Trevor Schmidt went four for four, including two home runs, to lead Servite.
Arcadia 7, Pasadena 2: The Apaches (8-0, 2-0) won the Pacific League game behind Chris Wilson, who struck out eight and walked none in five inning. Brandon Nguygen hit a home run.
Trabuco Hills 10, Pacifica 6: Marcus Weinzimer finished with three doubles for Trabuco Hills.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 8, Chaminade 2: The Knights completed a three-game Mission League sweep. RJ Gordon and Ben Griffin each hit home runs.
Harvard-Westlake 7, Crespi 0: Four pitchers combined for the shutout and Tyler Cox had three hits.
Loyola 6, St. Francis 1: Joey Phelps allowed three hits in six innings.
Quartz Hill 4, Knight 0: Ryan Sanders struck out 14 and walked two in a no-hitter.
Westlake 4, Newbury Park 1: Colby Downard threw the complete game for Westlake.
Oaks Christian 4, Calabasas 0: The Lions stayed unbeaten in the Marmonte League.
Burroughs 18, Hoover 0: Julian Jaramillo struck out 10 in a six-inning no-hitter.
Great Oak 4, Murrieta Valley 0: Zach Arnold went three for three and Cam Mabee struck out 10 in 5 2/3 innings.
Aliso Niguel 1, Laguna Hills 0: Ethan Hoopingarner struck out 11 in six shutout innings while allowing two hits. Quinn Mathews got the save.
Edison 6, Newport Harbor 3: Caden Aoki pitched the Chargers to victory.
Ayala 7, Bonita 6: Cole Koniarsky had the walk-off single in the eighth inning.
Maranatha 13, Heritage Christian 0: Max Blessinger threw a five-inning no-hitter.