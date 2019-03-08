Advertisement

High school baseball roundup: Aaron Suval leads Agoura to 4-0 start in league play

Mar 08, 2019 | 2:45 PM
Agoura's Aaron Suval will play Cal State Northridge next season. (Courtesy of Agoura)

One of the best college recruits during the early high school baseball season has been Cal State Northridge-bound Aaron Suval of Agoura.

His pitching and hitting helped the Chargers improve to 4-0 in the Coastal Canyon League with an 8-5 win over Camarillo on Friday.

Suval went three for three at the plate and struck out four in five innings.

Moorpark 3, Simi Valley 2: Noah Mattera threw the complete game. R. Troy Anderson had the go-ahead RBI single.

Cypress 8, Mission Viejo 6: Cameron Repetti had two hits and two RBIs.

Huntington Beach 1, Marina 0: Josh Hahn struck out six in six innings and Brett Barrera had an RBI single in the seventh to lead Huntington Beach.

Capistrano Valley 4, Tesoro 2: Rhys Stevens threw five innings for Capistrano Valley.

El Modena 3, Esperanza 2: Justin Wood and Nick Mascaro each had two hits for El Modena.

Servite 8, Corona Santiago 1: Trevor Schmidt went four for four, including two home runs, to lead Servite.

Arcadia 7, Pasadena 2: The Apaches (8-0, 2-0) won the Pacific League game behind Chris Wilson, who struck out eight and walked none in five inning. Brandon Nguygen hit a home run.

Trabuco Hills 10, Pacifica 6: Marcus Weinzimer finished with three doubles for Trabuco Hills.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 8, Chaminade 2: The Knights completed a three-game Mission League sweep. RJ Gordon and Ben Griffin each hit home runs.

Harvard-Westlake 7, Crespi 0: Four pitchers combined for the shutout and Tyler Cox had three hits.

Loyola 6, St. Francis 1: Joey Phelps allowed three hits in six innings.

Quartz Hill 4, Knight 0: Ryan Sanders struck out 14 and walked two in a no-hitter.

Westlake 4, Newbury Park 1: Colby Downard threw the complete game for Westlake.

Oaks Christian 4, Calabasas 0: The Lions stayed unbeaten in the Marmonte League.

Burroughs 18, Hoover 0: Julian Jaramillo struck out 10 in a six-inning no-hitter.

Great Oak 4, Murrieta Valley 0: Zach Arnold went three for three and Cam Mabee struck out 10 in 5 2/3 innings.

Aliso Niguel 1, Laguna Hills 0: Ethan Hoopingarner struck out 11 in six shutout innings while allowing two hits. Quinn Mathews got the save.

Edison 6, Newport Harbor 3: Caden Aoki pitched the Chargers to victory.

Ayala 7, Bonita 6: Cole Koniarsky had the walk-off single in the eighth inning.

Maranatha 13, Heritage Christian 0: Max Blessinger threw a five-inning no-hitter.

