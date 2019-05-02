Advertisement

High school boys' tennis: Wednesday's Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

May 02, 2019 | 8:00 AM

DIVISION 1

First round, Wednesday

Beckman 17, Diamond Bar 1

Great Oak 10, Los Osos 8

Loyola 11, Yorba Linda 7

San Marino 12, Los Alamitos 6

Valencia 12, Redondo 6

Claremont 17, Xavier Prep 1

Fountain Valley 17, Beverly Hills 1

Irvine 13, Palm Desert 5

La Canada 10, Troy 8

Sage Hill 13, Ayala 5

San Marcos 11, Newbury Park 7

Ventura 13, Westlake 5

Placentia Valencia 17, West Ranch 1

Brentwood 10, Huntington Beach 8

Woodbridge 13, Oak Park 5

Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.

Great Oak at #1 Beckman

San Marino at Loyola

Valencia at San Clemente

#4 Fountain Valley at Claremont

#3 Irvine at La Canada

Sage Hill at San Marcos

Placentia Valencia at Ventura

Brentwood at #2 Woodbridge

DIVISION 2

First round, Wednesday

Calabasas 14, Camarillo 4

Santa Monica 9, Crescenta Valley 9 (Santa Monica wins on games, 74-69)

Rancho Cucamonga 12, Temecula Valley 6

King 11, South Torrance 7

Cypress 10, Campbell Hall 8

Temple City 12, Redlands 6

Dos Pueblos 14, Buckley 4

St. Francis 11, Santa Margarita 7

Edison 10, Tesoro 8

West Torrance 12, Hart 6

Walnut 14, Sunny Hills 4

Etiwanda 12, Palm Springs 6

Pasadena Poly 11, Viewpoint 7

Cerritos 10, St. Margaret's 8

Santa Barbara 13, Cate 5

Foothill 15, Burbank 3

Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.

#1 Calabasas at Santa Monica

Rancho Cucamonga at King

Cypress at Temple City

Dos Pueblos at St. Francis

West Torrance at Edison

Etiwanda at Walnut

Pasadena Poly at Cerritos

#2 Foothill at Santa Barbara

DIVISION 3

First round, Wednesday

Orange Lutheran 11, Bonita 7

Vista Murrieta 11, Rowland 7

Long Beach Poly 13, Torrance 5

San Juan Hills 11, Brea Olinda 7

Laguna Beach 14, Keppel 4

Redlands East Valley 10, Long Beach Wilson 8

Westminster La Quinta 15, Gahr 3

Aliso Niguel 16, Indio 2

Trabuco Hills 13, Whitney 5

El Modena 16, Hacienda Heights Wilson 2

Arroyo 17, Arlington 1

Simi Valley 12, Thacher 6

Carpinteria 12, Burbank Burroughs 6

Bolsa Grande 14, Nordhoff 4

Capistrano Valley 10, La Serna 8

Mater Dei 16, Mayfair 2

Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.

#1 Orange Lutheran at Vista Murrieta

Long Beach Poly at San Juan Hills

Redlands East Valley at Laguna Beach

Westminster La Quinta at #4 Aliso Niguel

#3 Trabuco Hills at El Modena

Simi Valley at Arroyo

Carpinteria at Bolsa Grande

Capistrano Valley at #2 Mater Dei

DIVISION 4

First round, Wednesday

Maranatha 17. El Rancho 1

Magnolia 15, West Covina 3

Fullerton 11, Serrano 7

Arrowhead Christian 12, Webb 6

Milken 10, Villanova Prep 8

Quartz Hill 17, La Salle 1

Warren 13, Rosemead 5

Canyon Springs 14, Hillcrest 4

Flintridge Prep 13, CAMS 5

Jurupa Valley 10, San Dimas 8

Segerstrom 10, Rancho Alamitos 8

Santa Fe 11, San Gabriel 7

Pasadena Marshall 12, La Mirada 6

Le Lycee 10, Rio Mesa 8

Hemet 10, Riverside Poly 8

Bishop Montgomery 10, Western 8

Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.

#1 Maranatha at Magnolia

Arrowhead Christian at Fullerton

Quartz Hill at Milken

#4 Canyon Springs at Warren

Jurupa Valley at #3 Flintridge Prep

Segerstrom at Santa Fe

Pasadena Marshall at Le Lycee

Hemet at #2 Bishop Montgomery

DIVISION 5

First round, Wednesday

Montclair 13, Wildwood 5

Orange 10, Vista del Lago 8

Heritage 11, Temescal Canyon 7

Bishop Amat 13, Geffen 5

Silverado 13, Highland 5

Sultana 17, Garey 1

Rim of the World 12, San Jacinto 6

Azusa 12, Yucca Valley 6

Patriot 15, Coachella Valley 3

Adelanto 11, Knight 7

Oak Hills 14, Edgewood 4

Costa Mesa 12, Ontario 6

Workman 13, Valley View 5

Riverside Notre Dame 12, Eisenhower 6

Savanna 14, Summit 4

Indian Springs 11, Beaumont 7

Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.

#1 Montclair at Orange

Heritage at Bishop Amat

Silverado at Sultana

#4 Azusa at Rim of the World

#3 Patriot at Adelanto

Costa Mesa at Oak Hills

Riverside Notre Dame at Workman

Savanna at #2 Indian Springs

Notes: Quarterfinals (Div. 1-5), Monday, 3 p.m. semifinals (all divisions), May 8, 3 p.m. Championships, May 10 at Claremont Club (Claremont).

