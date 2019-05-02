High school boys' tennis: Wednesday's Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

DIVISION 1
First round, Wednesday
Beckman 17, Diamond Bar 1
Great Oak 10, Los Osos 8
Loyola 11, Yorba Linda 7
San Marino 12, Los Alamitos 6
Valencia 12, Redondo 6
Claremont 17, Xavier Prep 1
Fountain Valley 17, Beverly Hills 1
Irvine 13, Palm Desert 5
La Canada 10, Troy 8
Sage Hill 13, Ayala 5
San Marcos 11, Newbury Park 7
Ventura 13, Westlake 5
Placentia Valencia 17, West Ranch 1
Brentwood 10, Huntington Beach 8
Woodbridge 13, Oak Park 5
Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.
Great Oak at #1 Beckman
San Marino at Loyola
Valencia at San Clemente
#4 Fountain Valley at Claremont
#3 Irvine at La Canada
Sage Hill at San Marcos
Placentia Valencia at Ventura
Brentwood at #2 Woodbridge
DIVISION 2
First round, Wednesday
Calabasas 14, Camarillo 4
Santa Monica 9, Crescenta Valley 9 (Santa Monica wins on games, 74-69)
Rancho Cucamonga 12, Temecula Valley 6
King 11, South Torrance 7
Cypress 10, Campbell Hall 8
Temple City 12, Redlands 6
Dos Pueblos 14, Buckley 4
St. Francis 11, Santa Margarita 7
Edison 10, Tesoro 8
West Torrance 12, Hart 6
Walnut 14, Sunny Hills 4
Etiwanda 12, Palm Springs 6
Pasadena Poly 11, Viewpoint 7
Cerritos 10, St. Margaret's 8
Santa Barbara 13, Cate 5
Foothill 15, Burbank 3
Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.
#1 Calabasas at Santa Monica
Rancho Cucamonga at King
Cypress at Temple City
Dos Pueblos at St. Francis
West Torrance at Edison
Etiwanda at Walnut
Pasadena Poly at Cerritos
#2 Foothill at Santa Barbara
DIVISION 3
First round, Wednesday
Orange Lutheran 11, Bonita 7
Vista Murrieta 11, Rowland 7
Long Beach Poly 13, Torrance 5
San Juan Hills 11, Brea Olinda 7
Laguna Beach 14, Keppel 4
Redlands East Valley 10, Long Beach Wilson 8
Westminster La Quinta 15, Gahr 3
Aliso Niguel 16, Indio 2
Trabuco Hills 13, Whitney 5
El Modena 16, Hacienda Heights Wilson 2
Arroyo 17, Arlington 1
Simi Valley 12, Thacher 6
Carpinteria 12, Burbank Burroughs 6
Bolsa Grande 14, Nordhoff 4
Capistrano Valley 10, La Serna 8
Mater Dei 16, Mayfair 2
Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.
#1 Orange Lutheran at Vista Murrieta
Long Beach Poly at San Juan Hills
Redlands East Valley at Laguna Beach
Westminster La Quinta at #4 Aliso Niguel
#3 Trabuco Hills at El Modena
Simi Valley at Arroyo
Carpinteria at Bolsa Grande
Capistrano Valley at #2 Mater Dei
DIVISION 4
First round, Wednesday
Maranatha 17. El Rancho 1
Magnolia 15, West Covina 3
Fullerton 11, Serrano 7
Arrowhead Christian 12, Webb 6
Milken 10, Villanova Prep 8
Quartz Hill 17, La Salle 1
Warren 13, Rosemead 5
Canyon Springs 14, Hillcrest 4
Flintridge Prep 13, CAMS 5
Jurupa Valley 10, San Dimas 8
Segerstrom 10, Rancho Alamitos 8
Santa Fe 11, San Gabriel 7
Pasadena Marshall 12, La Mirada 6
Le Lycee 10, Rio Mesa 8
Hemet 10, Riverside Poly 8
Bishop Montgomery 10, Western 8
Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.
#1 Maranatha at Magnolia
Arrowhead Christian at Fullerton
Quartz Hill at Milken
#4 Canyon Springs at Warren
Jurupa Valley at #3 Flintridge Prep
Segerstrom at Santa Fe
Pasadena Marshall at Le Lycee
Hemet at #2 Bishop Montgomery
DIVISION 5
First round, Wednesday
Montclair 13, Wildwood 5
Orange 10, Vista del Lago 8
Heritage 11, Temescal Canyon 7
Bishop Amat 13, Geffen 5
Silverado 13, Highland 5
Sultana 17, Garey 1
Rim of the World 12, San Jacinto 6
Azusa 12, Yucca Valley 6
Patriot 15, Coachella Valley 3
Adelanto 11, Knight 7
Oak Hills 14, Edgewood 4
Costa Mesa 12, Ontario 6
Workman 13, Valley View 5
Riverside Notre Dame 12, Eisenhower 6
Savanna 14, Summit 4
Indian Springs 11, Beaumont 7
Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.
#1 Montclair at Orange
Heritage at Bishop Amat
Silverado at Sultana
#4 Azusa at Rim of the World
#3 Patriot at Adelanto
Costa Mesa at Oak Hills
Riverside Notre Dame at Workman
Savanna at #2 Indian Springs
Notes: Quarterfinals (Div. 1-5), Monday, 3 p.m. semifinals (all divisions), May 8, 3 p.m. Championships, May 10 at Claremont Club (Claremont).