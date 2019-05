It was a good golf day on Monday for junior Song Taehoon of Anaheim Discovery Christian.

On the par-72 River Ridge Vineyard Course in Oxnard, Taehoon shot a 65 for a four-stroke victory over Justin Lee of Loyola at the Southern Section Northern Individual Regional.

The top 20 advance to the Southern Section Individual Championship on May 16 at Goose Creek Golf Course.

Joey Zambri of Camarillo shot 70 and freshman Ivan Barahona of Crespi shot 71.

