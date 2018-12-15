NFL: Raiders receiver Martavis Bryant suspended for substance abuse

Oakland Raiders receiver Martavis Bryant has been suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL policy on substance abuse.
The NFL announced Friday that Bryant has violated the terms of his conditional reinstatement in April 2017 and has been placed back on the suspended list for an indefinite period of time.
Bryant is currently on injured reserve with a knee injury. He is in the final year of his contract and eligible for free agency next year.
The Raiders traded a third-round pick to Pittsburgh for Bryant during the draft. Oakland cut Bryant on Sept. 1 and then brought him back later that month. He had 19 catches for 266 yards in eight games this season.
No Penny, but Seahawks expect Baldwin back vs. 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks will be without one of their three running backs Sunday after rookie Rashaad Penny was ruled out with a knee injury.
Penny, linebacker K.J. Wright and safety Maurice Alexander were all listed as out Friday. Another trio of key players was listed as questionable for the game in San Francisco, but wide receiver Doug Baldwin, defensive tackle Jarran Reed and safety Bradley McDougald are all expected to play, said coach Pete Carroll.
Baldwin missed Monday's win over Minnesota with groin and hip issues. He also missed a large chunk of training camp due to a knee injury, two games in September with a separate knee injury and he has played through both groin and hip issues.
Jaguars release benched veteran safety Barry Church
The Jacksonville Jaguars have released Barry Church, a safety who was benched last month but who started 27 consecutive games over two seasons.
The Jaguars (4-9) made the move Friday and activated offensive tackle Josh Wells from injured reserve.
Church was benched following a loss at Buffalo last month and was inactive last week at Tennessee. Rookie Ronnie Harrison replaced him in the starting lineup. The Jaguars decided to cut Church loose and let him try to sign elsewhere for rest of the season.
He has 572 tackles and 10 interceptions in nine seasons. Church spent the first seven years of his NFL career with Dallas. He signed a four-year, $26 million contract with Jacksonville in 2017.
The Jaguars also placed offensive tackle Josh Walker on injured reserve and promoted defensive lineman Lyndon Johnson from the practice squad. They also waived tight end Niles Paul (non-football injury) from injured reserve.
Bills RB McCoy questionable with hamstring injury
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy is questionable for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.
McCoy suffered a hamstring injury against the New York Jets last weekend. He missed practice on Wednesday before being limited the past two days.
Running back Chris Ivory is also questionable with a shoulder injury, though Ivory was a full participant in practice all week.
Kicker Stephen Hauschka (hip) is questionable but expected to play, according to Bills coach Sean McDermott. Tight end Logan Thomas (hamstring) is also questionable.
Quarterback Derek Anderson cleared concussion protocol on Friday. He was injured on Oct. 29 against the New England Patriots. McDermott didn't say if Anderson or Matt Barkley will serve as Buffalo's No. 2 quarterback. Cornerback Ryan Lewis (concussion) is out.
NFL fines umpire $9,300, reinstates him
A person familiar with the move says the NFL has fined umpire Roy Ellison $9,300 and reinstated him from administrative leave after his dispute in Miami with Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes.
The person confirmed the fine to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the league hadn't commented. The fine is the amount of one game check for Ellison.
TV video showed Hughes confronting Ellison in the tunnel near the locker room after the Dolphins' win over the Bills on Dec. 2 and accusing the official of using a derogatory term. Hughes waved his index finger and shouted, “I'll catch you! I'll catch you, guaranteed!” before being pulled away by a teammate.
Ellison was placed on administrative leave last week.
Giants' Beckham to miss second straight game with quad injury
New York Giants star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will miss his second straight game with a quad injury.
Coach Pat Shurmur said Friday the NFL's highest-paid receiver won't play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium.
Beckham missed last week's game against Washington. He didn't practice the past two days after being limited on Wednesday.
The Giants (5-8) didn't need Beckham in a 40-16 win over the Redskins. Eli Manning threw three touchdown passes.
Beckham is second on the team with 77 catches for a team-high 1,052 yards and six touchdowns. He was hurt on the final play of the Giants' loss to the Eagles in Philadelphia on Nov. 25. He played against Chicago the following week.