‘NFL bleaux it’: Angry Saints fan rents Atlanta billboards for Super Bowl

The Rams and the New England Patriots will be welcomed to Atlanta for the Super Bowl by several billboards saying, “Saints got robbed,” and, “NFL bleaux it.”
New Orleans’ WDSU-TV reported that Louisiana car dealer Matt Bowers paid for 10 billboards across Atlanta through Feb. 3, including one outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, site of Super Bowl LIII.
Saints fans are upset over a missed call in the NFC championship game that they’re certain cost their team a ticket to the Super Bowl. Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman committed a blatant pass interference penalty that wasn't called, leading to a tie score in regulation play and an overtime loss for the Saints.
Saints coach Sean Payton talked to the NFL office after the game and was told a penalty should have been called.