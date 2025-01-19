Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live updates, start time, how to watch, odds

How Cooper Kupp is dealing with his changing role in Rams’ offense

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp waves to fans before a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium in December.

Cooper Kupp was the 2021 NFL offensive player of the year and the MVP of Super Bowl LVI.

But going into Sunday’s NFC divisional-round game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the eighth-year pro has not statistically been a large part of the offense.

Kupp had only one target and one catch in the Rams’ 27-9 wild-card victory over the Minnesota Vikings. The reduced role in the passing game continued a trend that began in the latter part of the season.

“We really try to get him involved,” coach Sean McVay said. “He’s always a focal point. Sometimes the coverages don’t end up allowing that to occur. ... Like any great leader, I think he was just glad to be a part of winning for our team, but he’ll always be a guy that we want to try to be able to get involved.”

Kupp suffered an ankle injury in the second game of the season and sat out four games. In 12 games, he had 67 catches for 710 yards and six touchdowns.

“You pray a lot,” Kupp said this week when asked how he copes with his reduced role. “You do a lot of prayer and meditation.”

Kupp noted that he had gone through statistical droughts before.

“Whatever they ask me to do, I’m going to continue to do that,” he said. “I do believe that if you do things the right way for long enough, eventually things will come back full circle. I’m going to take that mentality, keep praying and these things will work out.”

Quarterback Matthew Stafford said it has been “strange” because there have been several plays when he intended to target Kupp, but the play went awry for other reasons such as being hit before he could deliver the ball.

The quarterback and receiver saw evidence while reviewing tape together.

“He’s like, ‘It’s kind of been the way it’s gone,’” Stafford said. “Sometimes those things happen and he’s an unbelievable teammate, a guy that sacrifices for our team in so many different ways.

“I know that we’re at our best when everybody on the field is touching the ball and he made his presence felt [against the Vikings] with a big-time catch on a third down that we needed. Anything we can do to get him the ball, that’s great. If you talk to him, he’s just such a great team guy. He’s all about us winning and doing whatever he can to help us win.”

Kupp, apprised of Stafford’s comments, agreed.

“That’s been kind of the story of the year,” he said. “It’s just kind of been every time… the few plays that you have a really good opportunity to make a big play it just breaks down somewhere. It doesn’t work out, but that’s football.

“That’s football and I’m on a really long streak with some unfortunate things that happen. It is what it is. I’m going to continue to compete and battle. I’m going to continue to come in here and work for these guys. That’s how it goes sometimes.”