The Sports Report: Horses keep dying at Santa Anita, and no one knows why

Horses keep dying at Santa Anita, and no one knows why. On Tuesday, Lets Light the Way, a 4-year-old filly for owner-trainer Ron McAnally, was euthanized after injuring her right front leg. It is the 21st death overall at Santa Anita since racing resumed on Dec. 26. It was the ninth death after an injury sustained during training on the main dirt track. Seven have died after racing on the dirt track and five on the turf track. The 21 fatalities are almost double all of last year, which was considered one of the safest in almost 25 years.