The Sports Report: Horses keep dying at Santa Anita, and no one knows why

Horse racing
Horses keep dying at Santa Anita, and no one knows why. On Tuesday, Lets Light the Way, a 4-year-old filly for owner-trainer Ron McAnally, was euthanized after injuring her right front leg. It is the 21st death overall at Santa Anita since racing resumed on Dec. 26. It was the ninth death after an injury sustained during training on the main dirt track. Seven have died after racing on the dirt track and five on the turf track. The 21 fatalities are almost double all of last year, which was considered one of the safest in almost 25 years.
In response, the track has canceled racing indefinitely.
“In whole, we feel confident in the track and we're just being very proactive,” Tim Ritvo, chief operating officer of the Stronach Group, which owns and operates Santa Anita. “We want to do all the testing that needs to be done. When we believe we're in good shape, we'll start to train over it again.”
There are many theories as to what is going on, but no answers yet. John Cherwa covers all the bases in this story.
Angels
Are the Philadelphia Phillies tampering with Mike Trout? The Angels would like MLB to look into it.
Bryce Harper, who signed a $330-million, 13-year contract with the Phillies late last week, told a Philadelphia radio station Tuesday that he plans to ask Trout to join him on the East Coast as soon as Trout becomes a free agent.
"If you don't think I'm gonna call Mike Trout to come to Philly in 2020, you're crazy,” he said on SportsRadio 94WIP.
Angels general manager Billy Eppler said in a text message to the L.A. Times that he is aware of the comments and, “We’ve been in touch with MLB and we have no further comment at this time.”
Angels owner Arte Moreno has indicated on multiple occasions that re-signing Trout to an extension is a top priority for his team. Trout’s current deal ends after the 2020 season.
You can read more in this story by Maria Torres.
Rams
The Rams released veteran linebacker Mark Barron, and the team will not exercise its option on center John Sullivan. They also let the deadline for franchise-tagging a player pass.
Barron’s release was a surprise to many, as he was a key player for a defense that limited the New England Patriots to one touchdown in the Rams’ 13-3 Super Bowl defeat.
But the seven-year veteran also has undergone several shoulder and Achilles surgeries in the last two years, and he sat out the first four games of last season.
Barron and Sullivan will test the free-agent market but there is a possibility that both could re-sign with the Rams at lower salaries.
You can read more details in this story by Gary Klein.
Odds and Ends
Bill Dwyre takes a look at why tennis at Indian Wells in special…. Justin Bour seems to be getting back into the swing of things with Angels…. The Ducks end the Coyotes’ winning streak…. Setting a higher standard is Clay Helton’s goal on the first day of USC spring practice…. Chargers stay dormant at franchise-tag signing deadline with free agency looming…. Dodgers prospect DJ Peters is producing notable numbers despite being a work in progress…. Apparent injury keeps UCLA's Chase Griffin from throwing on first day of spring practice…. Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute set to return Friday against the Thunder…. Angels third baseman Zack Cozart to miss 'a few weeks' with calf injury…. The Kings lost to the Montreal Candiens, 3-1.
Today’s local major sports schedule (all times Pacific)
Denver at Lakers, 7:30 p.m., Spectrum Sportsnet, ESPN, 710 AM ESPN
Dodgers vs. Cleveland, 6 p.m., SportsNet LA, AM 570
Angels vs. Colorado, noon, FSW, KLAA 830
St. Louis at Ducks, 7 p.m., NBCSN
