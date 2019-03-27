The Sports Report: L.A.'s overlooked NBA team clinches the playoffs

“Yeah, I think whatever we can do to continue to clean up the integrity of the game as far as not missing clear-cut things,” he said. “And I think the big thing that’s been about it, obviously we all know we’re talking about Nickell Robey[-Coleman’s] play against the Saints. That was a play that worked in our favor, but we’re not going to sit here and say when you go back and watch it that it wasn’t defensive pass interference.”