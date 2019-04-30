The Sports Report: UCLA's long and winding road to Mick Cronin

--Dixon deeply wanted to coach the Bruins and didn’t believe his roughly $9-million buyout at Texas Christian was going to be a hindrance. Momentum toward a hire appeared to be building inside the UCLA athletic department on the afternoon of April 4, spurring the creation of media materials announcing Dixon as the new coach. There was hope a news conference could be scheduled for the following day. But there were some significant stumbling blocks. Donors who were more than happy to pony up money for Calipari were reluctant to do so for Dixon because they considered him a far lesser candidate. As the days passed it became clear that TCU wasn’t going to budge on the buyout. The Horned Frogs had all the leverage and felt no need to surrender their highly coveted coach at a discount. Negotiations reached a stalemate.