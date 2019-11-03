Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Florida State fires coach Willie Taggart

Florida State coach Willie Taggart
Willie Taggart was fired by Florida State on Sunday after the Seminoles went 9-12 over parts of two seasons during his tenure.
(Mark Wallheiser / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Nov. 3, 2019
12:42 PM
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — 

Florida State has fired Willie Taggart one day after the Seminoles were beaten by Miami and fell closer to missing a bowl game for the second consecutive season.

Taggart was 9-12 in parts of two seasons at Florida State. He was fired Sunday.

The school says Odell Haggins has been asked to take over as interim coach and that a national search for a permanent replacement will begin immediately.

The Seminoles are 4-5 this season.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
