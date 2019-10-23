Advertisement
Long admired for their electric glow, the casinos, hotels and other attractions of Las Vegas have largely turned to the brighter lights and lesser costs of LED technology. Neon? There’s a museum for that.
A roundup of new hotels, name changes and renovations coming to Las Vegas in the year ahead, along with a few other key visitor attractions.
A cave with emerald water. A ghost town that once was submerged. A gold mine tour. A desert winery. Sure, it’s all fun and games in Vegas, but day trips promise a change of pace.
When it comes to pairing pot with your Vegas adventure, don’t gamble — seek expert advice
Play your cards right and Las Vegas can be an oasis in the desert of retail sameness.
Shania Twain’s Las Vegas residency provided her the chance to recalibrate her career, lay down some roots and make some serious money.
When your gambling game is off, get your culture on with public art. Here’s your guide to best bets and where to find Warhol, Murakami and more.
Where do the locals go for good music? Three Vegas performers share their go-to spots away from the glitz of the Strip.
The NHL came to Las Vegas first, with the Golden Knights in 2017. The Raiders are next. And Mayor Carolyn Goodman expects the NBA, MLB and MLS to follow.
Las Vegas still plans to lay claim as the sports wagering capital of the U.S. even after it can be legal in every state.
Don’t misinterpret top boxing matches being held in many other cities as a sign of the sport abandoning Las Vegas. Sin City remains the world’s fight capital.
The hotel-casino will close Feb. 3 to make way for a new Virgin Hotel, set to debut in late fall.
It’s the anti-Strip place in Vegas: It’s quieter and less crowded, and the craft brews are excellent.
Great restaurants used to be only on the Strip. Now, those who trained there are opening their own places off the Strip, where prices are lower and experimentation is encouraged.
