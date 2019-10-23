Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info

Travel
In Las Vegas lately, it’s lights, cameras and more lights
Viva Vision Screen at Fremont Street Experience
Long admired for their electric glow, the casinos, hotels and other attractions of Las Vegas have largely turned to the brighter lights and lesser costs of LED technology. Neon? There’s a museum for that.
New hotels, bigger convention center and a football stadium for 2020
Circa 1
A roundup of new hotels, name changes and renovations coming to Las Vegas in the year ahead, along with a few other key visitor attractions.
Want to enjoy Las Vegas even more? Get out of town – on a day trip
Exploring Nevada’s Valley of Fire
A cave with emerald water. A ghost town that once was submerged. A gold mine tour. A desert winery. Sure, it’s all fun and games in Vegas, but day trips promise a change of pace.
Which pot strain works best for gambling? Vegas budtenders share their tips
Las Vegas Essence Cannabis Dispensary
When it comes to pairing pot with your Vegas adventure, don’t gamble — seek expert advice
Las Vegas has world-class shopping. These are the stores you can’t miss
475993-tr-vegas-merch_51_MJC-01.jpg
Play your cards right and Las Vegas can be an oasis in the desert of retail sameness.
Vegas Entertainment & Arts
Music
Las Vegas revived Shania Twain’s career... and maybe her life, too
la_et_shania_twain_planet_hollywood_21.JPG
Shania Twain’s Las Vegas residency provided her the chance to recalibrate her career, lay down some roots and make some serious money.
Entertainment & Arts
11 only-in-Vegas art sights, from Banksy and Basquiat to ‘Mantis’ and ‘Meerkat’
476037-et-vegas-public-art_01_MJC.jpg
When your gambling game is off, get your culture on with public art. Here’s your guide to best bets and where to find Warhol, Murakami and more.
Entertainment & Arts
Vegas tips from the pros: Lounge singers share their favorite off-Strip hangouts
475567-et-vegas-lounge-singers-stubblefield_07_MJC.JPG
Where do the locals go for good music? Three Vegas performers share their go-to spots away from the glitz of the Strip.
Sports in Vegas
Sports
Las Vegas officials believe many more pro teams will follow the Raiders to Sin City
Fans Celebrate NFL Relocation Of Raiders To Las Vegas
The NHL came to Las Vegas first, with the Golden Knights in 2017. The Raiders are next. And Mayor Carolyn Goodman expects the NBA, MLB and MLS to follow.
Sports
Las Vegas sports books banking on the experience to attract customers
477290-sp-vegas-sports-books-The-D_01_MJC.jpg
Las Vegas still plans to lay claim as the sports wagering capital of the U.S. even after it can be legal in every state.
Sports
Hernández: Las Vegas’ monopoly on marquee boxing matches ends, but it remains a popular venue
Ali Vs Patterson
Don’t misinterpret top boxing matches being held in many other cities as a sign of the sport abandoning Las Vegas. Sin City remains the world’s fight capital.
