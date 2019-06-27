Vegas Escapes: 4 ways to save money on hotels, food and transportation

There are still places in Vegas where you can score a room for less than $50 a night, Jay Jones writes. They may not be on the Strip, but some are newly updated and ready for your consideration. For a midweek, mid-July stay, I found rooms for $52 a night. But on the Strip? Maybe even bigger bargains for midweek in July. Take a look at the Luxor ($46 a night, in some cases) and Excalibur ($35). As always, the key to saving: Make your plans fit around the price, not the other way around. And when the two coincide, it’s a happy coincidence.