Bob Weinstein describes 'living nightmare' of accusations against brother Harvey, hopes film academy ousts him

Bob Weinstein has finally broken his silence about the numerous public allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault recently made against his older brother, Harvey Weinstein, denying that he had any knowledge of any non-consensual sexual activity and calling for his brother's expulsion from the film academy.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Weinstein Co. co-founder described the days since learning about the accusations against his brother as "a living nightmare" while unequivocally denying that he had any knowledge of the extent of his brother's actions.

"For the last five years, I've probably talked to my brother 10 times on any personal level," Weinstein admitted, regarding the pair's strained relationship. "That's the fracture that's gone on. Since Dimension [Films] started, we ran two separate companies."

But Weinstein did know some unsavory realities about his older sibling.

"I was also the object of a lot of his verbal abuse — at one time physical abuse," he said.

The younger Weinstein was emphatic that his experiences did not compare to those of the victims who have come forward in recent days. He begged his brother to get help.

Bob Weinstein also shared that he knew Harvey was a known philanderer but said he had no idea that the encounters might not have been consensual.

He did know, however, that the elder Weinstein often was verbally abusive to his employees.

"Harvey was a bully. Harvey was arrogant. He treated people like ... all the time. That I knew. And I had to clean up for so many of his employee messes.

"I would often counsel people and say, 'You know what? You have a choice here. Leave. Leave, please leave.' "

When asked directly whether Harvey Weinstein should be expelled by the film academy's board of governors, which is meeting Saturday to make that decision, the younger brother's answer was emphatic.

"Yes, I do. I was gonna actually write [to the academy]. And I will do it. I am gonna write a note to them saying he definitely should be kicked out of the academy."

As for the film empire they co-founded, Bob Weinstein is desperate to keep the Weinstein Co. afloat and rebuild it without the taint of a familial name.

"This brother is not that brother," the younger Weinstein said of himself. "This brother made just as much money, ran a successful division [Dimension Films], more successful financially than Harvey's. But I'm a different guy and I run it differently, and people know it."

When asked about his own past anger issues, Weinstein freely admitted that he previously has struggled with his temper, but he said he has worked to better himself.

"There are those that do the work and those that don't. I did it. I'm not that guy, and that's not the way I operate," he said.

Weinstein said he does not see that same level of self-awareness in his brother.

"This hurts, but I don't feel an ounce of remorse coming from him, and that kills me too."