L.A. city attorney urges sexual harassment victims to seek justice

As allegations pile up against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and others in his orbit, Los Angeles’ city attorney, Mike Feuer, is urging victims of sexual harassment and abuse to come forward so officials can champion them.

“We know this is not just a Hollywood thing — it’s a workplace thing, arising all too often in virtually every industry,” Feuer said in a statement Tuesday, pledging to believe victims and, when possible, prosecute the people who have wronged them.

His office is encouraging victims of harassment or abuse that took place in L.A. to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.

Sex crimes detectives in New York and London are investigating allegations from at least five women who say they were raped or sexually assaulted by Weinstein, but as of Monday, no such police reports involving the movie producer had been filed in Los Angeles.

Here is Feuer’s full statement:

“The Weinstein allegations have placed a bright spotlight on sexual harassment and sexual abuse, especially in the workplace. As brave victims come forward, others have been encouraged to do the same. And our nation must now confront these significant issues in a profound way.

“From our prosecutions in this area, I know it takes tremendous courage for women and men to share often intimate details of sexual harassment or abuse. We know this is not just a Hollywood thing — it’s a workplace thing, arising all too often in virtually every industry.

“Indeed, while most people don’t work in the entertainment industry, victims of sexual harassment and abuse share many of the very same concerns we’ve heard about in recent days: Will my job be on the line if I say something? Will I be publicly humiliated? Will anyone believe me — and will anyone stand up for me?

“I am here to say we will. We take allegations like these very seriously, and where the facts support conviction, we will prosecute. I’m very pleased that LAPD recently issued a call for alleged victims to come forward so LAPD can investigate. Please come forward so that your cases — and justice — can be pursued.”