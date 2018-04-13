Coachella: Everything you need to know

It's that time of year again as celebrities, hipsters and Beyoncé – yes, for real this time – migrate to Indio, Calif., for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The "Formation" singer will headline on Saturday, with the Weeknd and Eminem also set to take the main stage on Friday and Sunday, respectively. But 19 years in, Coachella's draw has expanded far beyond music. There's also the food, ranging from gourmet hot dogs to Magpies ice cream. And then there's the fashion (just think twice before you pack your flower crown.) Whether you're already scoping out a primo spot near the stage or planning to enjoy the festivities from the comfort of your air-conditioned home, here's everything to know before the show starts.