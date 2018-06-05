Mueller's team accuses Manafort of witness tampering

Jun. 4, 2018, 5:55 p.m.
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort made several attempts to tamper with witnesses in his ongoing criminal cases, prosecutors said Monday as they asked a federal judge to consider revoking his house arrest.
In a court filing, prosecutors working for special counsel Robert S. Mueller III wrote that Manafort and one of his associates had "repeatedly" contacted two witnesses in an effort to influence their testimony. The contacts occurred this year, shortly after a grand jury returned a new indictment against Manafort and while he was confined to his home, prosecutors said.
Court documents do not name Manafort's associate, but they refer to him as "Person A" and note the pseudonym is consistent with previous filings in the case. In earlier filings, Person A has referred to Konstantin Kilimnik, a longtime Manafort associate who prosecutors have said has ties to Russian intelligence.
Jun. 4, 2018, 5:42 p.m.
First Lady Melania Trump attended a White House event honoring Gold Star families on Monday in her first appearance in more than three weeks after a kidney procedure.
The first lady joined the president at a reception to honor families of those killed during military service. Out of respect for the families, the White House did not allow journalists to cover the event, meaning the first lady was seen in the flesh only by the families and administration officials who attended.
Others had to wait for photos and video to hit social media — and it didn't take long before that happened.
Jun. 4, 2018, 1:00 p.m.
Jun. 4, 2018, 7:19 a.m.
The Supreme Court on Monday ruled in favor of a Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. By a 7-2 vote, the majority said he was a victim of religious discrimination.
Jun. 4, 2018, 6:21 a.m.
President Trump asserted for the first time Monday that he has “the absolute right” to pardon himself, a marker laid down in a tweet on the morning of his 500th day in office.
Minutes later, he fired off another new claim: that the appointment of the special counsel for the Russia investigation, Robert S. Mueller III, is “totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL.”
"The appointment of the Special Councel [sic] is totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL! Despite that, we play the game because I, unlike the Democrats, have done nothing wrong!" the president tweeted.
Jun. 4, 2018, 6:01 a.m.
Jun. 1, 2018, 11:16 a.m.
Michael Avenatti was caught in a downward spiral of financial trouble last year when Jerry Tobin, an unlikely savior, came to the rescue.
Jun. 1, 2018, 9:40 a.m.
For decades, federal officials have taken great care to prevent providing any early indications to investors about monthly jobs report data that can move markets.
May. 31, 2018, 9:16 a.m.
President Trump says he is considering commuting the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and pardoning Martha Stewart.
The comments came aboard Air Force One on Thursday after he announced on Twitter that he planned to pardon conservative commentator Dinesh D'Souza, who pleaded guilty in 2014 to violating federal campaign finance laws.
Trump tells reporters that Blagojevich said something dumb but that “lots of politicians” do and thinks his sentence is excessive.
May. 31, 2018, 8:05 a.m.
President Trump announced Thursday that he will pardon conservative commentator Dinesh D'Souza, who pleaded guilty to campaign finance fraud.
As he left Washington for a trip to Texas, Trump tweeted: “Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D'Souza today. He was treated very unfairly by our government!”
D'Souza, a conservative filmmaker, author and speaker, was sentenced in September 2014 in federal court in New York to five years of probation after he admitted making illegal contributions to a U.S. Senate candidate in New York.