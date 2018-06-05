Mueller's team accuses Manafort of witness tampering

Paul Manafort in 2016. (Matt Rourke / Associated Press)

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort made several attempts to tamper with witnesses in his ongoing criminal cases, prosecutors said Monday as they asked a federal judge to consider revoking his house arrest.

In a court filing, prosecutors working for special counsel Robert S. Mueller III wrote that Manafort and one of his associates had "repeatedly" contacted two witnesses in an effort to influence their testimony. The contacts occurred this year, shortly after a grand jury returned a new indictment against Manafort and while he was confined to his home, prosecutors said.

Court documents do not name Manafort's associate, but they refer to him as "Person A" and note the pseudonym is consistent with previous filings in the case. In earlier filings, Person A has referred to Konstantin Kilimnik, a longtime Manafort associate who prosecutors have said has ties to Russian intelligence.