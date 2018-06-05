Advertisement
Essential Washington
712 posts
By

Mueller's team accuses Manafort of witness tampering

Paul Manafort in 2016.
Paul Manafort in 2016. (Matt Rourke / Associated Press)

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort made several attempts to tamper with witnesses in his ongoing criminal cases, prosecutors said Monday as they asked a federal judge to consider revoking his house arrest.

In a court filing, prosecutors working for special counsel Robert S. Mueller III wrote that Manafort and one of his associates had "repeatedly" contacted two witnesses in an effort to influence their testimony. The contacts occurred this year, shortly after a grand jury returned a new indictment against Manafort and while he was confined to his home, prosecutors said.

Court documents do not name Manafort's associate, but they refer to him as "Person A" and note the pseudonym is consistent with previous filings in the case. In earlier filings, Person A has referred to Konstantin Kilimnik, a longtime Manafort associate who prosecutors have said has ties to Russian intelligence.

Advertisement
  • White House
By

Melania Trump makes first appearance after 24 days out of sight

First Lady Melania Trump at the White House on May 7.
First Lady Melania Trump at the White House on May 7. (Susan Walsh / Associated Press)

First Lady Melania Trump attended a White House event honoring Gold Star families on Monday in her first appearance in more than three weeks after a kidney procedure.

The first lady joined the president at a reception to honor families of those killed during military service. Out of respect for the families, the White House did not allow journalists to cover the event, meaning the first lady was seen in the flesh only by the families and administration officials who attended.

Others had to wait for photos and video to hit social media — and it didn't take long before that happened.

Advertisement
By

What China wants from a U.S.-North Korea summit — and why it makes Trump nervous

In the head-snapping drama of the off-again, on-again U.S.-North Korea summit, the unpredictable lead actors, President Trump and Kim Jong Un, hold center stage.

Read Article
By

Supreme Court rules in favor of Colorado baker who refused to make wedding cake for a same-sex couple

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled in favor of a Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. By a 7-2 vote, the majority said he was a victim of religious discrimination.

Read more

By

In untested claim of presidential power, Trump says he has 'absolute right to PARDON myself'

(Pablo Martinez Monsivais / Associated Press)

President Trump asserted for the first time Monday that he has “the absolute right” to pardon himself, a marker laid down in a tweet on the morning of his 500th day in office. 

Minutes later, he fired off another new claim: that the appointment of the special counsel for the Russia investigation, Robert S. Mueller III, is “totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL.” 

"The appointment of the Special Councel [sic] is totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL! Despite that, we play the game because I, unlike the Democrats, have done nothing wrong!" the president tweeted. 

Advertisement
By

Trump tweets he has 'absolute right to PARDON myself'

President Donald J. Trump speaks during the US Coast Guard Change-of-Command Ceremony on June 1.
President Donald J. Trump speaks during the US Coast Guard Change-of-Command Ceremony on June 1. (OLIVIER DOULIERY / EPA-EFE/RE)

President Trump tweeted Monday that he has the 'absolute right to PARDON myself,' but he said he has 'done nothing wrong' in the Russia probe.

By

Michael Avenatti tested legal boundaries as his firm maneuvered into bankruptcy

Michael Avenatti was caught in a downward spiral of financial trouble last year when Jerry Tobin, an unlikely savior, came to the rescue.

Read Article
By

Trump's jobs-report tweet broke a protocol designed to prevent giving early hints to investors

For decades, federal officials have taken great care to prevent providing any early indications to investors about monthly jobs report data that can move markets.

Read Article
Advertisement
By

Trump considers commuting sentence for Rod Blagojevich, pardoning Martha Stewart

President Trump announced he's pardoning conservative provocateur Dinesh D'Souza and considering two more for Martha Stewart and former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

President Trump says he is considering commuting the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and pardoning Martha Stewart. 

The comments came aboard Air Force One on Thursday after he announced on Twitter that he planned to pardon conservative commentator Dinesh D'Souza, who pleaded guilty in 2014 to violating federal campaign finance laws.

Trump tells reporters that Blagojevich said something dumb but that “lots of politicians” do and thinks his sentence is excessive. 

By

Trump says he's giving full pardon to Dinesh D'Souza, who admitted campaign finance fraud

President Trump announced he's pardoning conservative provocateur Dinesh D'Souza and considering two more for Martha Stewart and former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

President Trump announced Thursday that he will pardon conservative commentator Dinesh D'Souza, who pleaded guilty to campaign finance fraud.

As he left Washington for a trip to Texas, Trump tweeted: “Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D'Souza today. He was treated very unfairly by our government!”

D'Souza, a conservative filmmaker, author and speaker, was sentenced in September 2014 in federal court in New York to five years of probation after he admitted making illegal contributions to a U.S. Senate candidate in New York.