Trump claims he didn't fire Comey because of Russia case, despite what he said last year

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that he would block bipartisan legislation intended to protect special counsel Robert S. Mueller III from being fired by President Trump.

“I'm the one who decides what we take to the floor,” McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, told Fox News, adding, “We will not be having this on the floor of the Senate.”

Here is Mitch McConnell saying he will not permit a Senate floor vote on the bipartisan bill now moving through Senate Judiciary Committee that would heighten protections against Trump forcing an arbitrary firing of Mueller. pic.twitter.com/SVOYPeVdxk — Charlie Savage (@charlie_savage) April 17, 2018

McConnell said that while he wouldn’t support Mueller’s removal, he doesn’t think Trump would take that step. However, multiple reports have said that the president in the past has ordered aides to fire Mueller or he considered doing so.