Trump expects to revoke security clearance of Justice Department official Bruce Ohr

Military units participate in the inaugural parade from the Capitol to the White House in Washington on Jan. 20, 2017. (Cliff Owen / Associated Press)

A U.S. official says the Veterans Day military parade ordered by President Trump would cost about $92 million — more than three times the maximum initial estimate.

The official — who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss plans that haven't been released yet — says about $50 million would cover Pentagon costs for equipment, personnel and other support for the November parade in Washington. The remainder would be borne by other agencies and would include security costs.