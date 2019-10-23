Announcements

L.A. County Public Health Department officials confirmed eight new cases of the novel coronavirus Friday, bringing the total to 40, while the state reported its fifth death.

Here’s what you should have on your coronavirus shopping list as you stock up for a possible 14-day self-quarantine or isolation at home.

Facing mounting pleas from California and other states, the Trump administration moved Friday to allow states to use Medicaid more freely to respond to the coronavirus crisis and expand access to medical services.

Can you get the coronavirus twice? Scientists say it’s highly unlikely, but China is tightening hospital discharge standards as “recovered” patients in multiple provinces appear to get sick again.

NBA play has been halted as society works to try to slow the spread of COVID-19 and it will be a month before the Lakers play again. A look back at last week.

The start of the Dodger season will be delayed at least two weeks because of coronavirus concerns.

The general election campaign has begun, and, oh, what a different campaign it is that the one either party envisioned just a few weeks ago.

Another edition of your regular field guide to the world of movies in Los Angeles and beyond.

Our special edition newsletter breaks down the latest coronavirus news, including Trump’s emergency declaration and mass closings of schools.

