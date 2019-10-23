Announcements

Advertisement
Latest Headlines
The awards recognize outstanding literary achievements in 12 categories, including the new Ray Bradbury Prize for Science Fiction, with winners to be announced April 17
-
The citywide festival will feature more than 100 events across Los Angeles with a mix of hometown favorites and international culinary talent
-
The Jan. 29 public event in downtown L.A. will be broadcast live on KPCC, with livestreams available through KPCC and the L.A. Times
More
-
Chris Argentieri has been appointed President of the California Times, which includes the Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union-Tribune and their community and lifestyle publications in Southern California, after serving as Chief Operating Officer since June 2018.
Most Read
-
Can you get the coronavirus twice? Scientists say it’s highly unlikely, but China is tightening hospital discharge standards as “recovered” patients in multiple provinces appear to get sick again.
-
Facing mounting pleas from California and other states, the Trump administration moved Friday to allow states to use Medicaid more freely to respond to the coronavirus crisis and expand access to medical services.
-
Here’s what you should have on your coronavirus shopping list as you stock up for a possible 14-day self-quarantine or isolation at home.
-
L.A. County Public Health Department officials confirmed eight new cases of the novel coronavirus Friday, bringing the total to 40, while the state reported its fifth death.
Advertisement
-
Our special edition newsletter breaks down the latest coronavirus news, including Trump’s emergency declaration and mass closings of schools.
-
Another edition of your regular field guide to the world of movies in Los Angeles and beyond.
-
The general election campaign has begun, and, oh, what a different campaign it is that the one either party envisioned just a few weeks ago.
-
The start of the Dodger season will be delayed at least two weeks because of coronavirus concerns.
-
NBA play has been halted as society works to try to slow the spread of COVID-19 and it will be a month before the Lakers play again. A look back at last week.
Get all the day's most vital news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Advertisement
Advertisement