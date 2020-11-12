How to make all our Thanksgiving 2020 dishes for the holiday

Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
A plate of all the dishes from our Thanksgiving 2020 menu.
(Silvia Razgova / For The Times; prop styling by Kate Parisian)
By Ben MimsCooking Columnist 
Thanksgiving in 2020 is going to look a lot different this year in more ways than one. So instead of doing things the way they’ve always been done, here are recipes that throw tradition out the window — at least just this once — and play around with the expected holiday tropes. You’ll see that the classic dishes can be much easier — and more fun — when you focus on highlighting the qualities in each that really matter.

Want to make all the recipes in our Thanksgiving 2020 menu for your holiday meal this year? Here’s how to organize it so it all hits the table at the same time.

Up to 2 weeks before:

Up to 1 week before:

  • Make the Good Stuff Gravy and store in an airtight container until ready to serve.

Sunday, Nov. 22:

Monday, Nov. 23 and/or Tuesday, Nov. 24:

Wednesday, Nov. 25:

Thanksgiving day:

  • 7:30 a.m.: Remove the turkey from the refrigerator.
  • 8:30 a.m.: Bake the yeast rolls.
  • 9:00 a.m.: Place the turkey in the oven.

  • 12:30-1 p.m.: Roast the bread for the Roasted Bread Salad. Prepare the aromatics for the bread salad while the bread roasts.

    • If you have a second oven, bake the mashed potatoes at the same time. Once they come out, warm the yams, keeping the foil on the whole time. If you have only one oven, bake the mashed potatoes and covered yams in the oven with the bread at the same time and cook until the potatoes and yams are warmed through. Uncover the potatoes and broil at the end to brown on top.
  • 1:30 p.m.: Cook the Dry-Fried Green Beans and Mushrooms and top with the fried onions. Toss the bread salad together.
  • 1:50 p.m.: Rewarm the gravy. Rewarm the walnuts, if serving. Unmold the cranberry membrillo.

To serve at 2 p.m.:

  • Top the yams with the walnuts or the seven-herb sauce. Top the mashed potatoes with the fried sage skins. Carve the turkey and place over the bread salad.
Food
Ben Mims

Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.

