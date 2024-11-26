Advertisement
Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Sequels, soaps and the NFL’s battling brothers

A collection of photos from this week's quiz
How did Moo Deng get her name? Who are the NFL’s battling brothers? What record did “Wicked” just set? If you know, give this week’s New Quiz a go.
(Times staff and wire photos)
Adam Tschorn
By Adam Tschorn
Los Angeles Times ExclusiveFollow
Welcome to the Thanksgiving edition of the Los Angeles Times News Quiz. I’m Adam Tschorn, senior features writer, former game show question-and-answer man and your weekly quizmaster. I’d like to take a moment and thank those of you who have been clicking through week after week since we launched this quiz project back in January. If answering these 10 handcrafted, California-focused, multiple-choice questions each week is even half as much fun for you as writing them has been for me, then I’ll consider it time well spent.

An illustration of an ocean pier made from gift boxes. One gift floats out into the ocean. A variety of creatures are seen.

The L.A. Times 2024 holiday gift guide

Our highly curated lists of gift ideas are perfect for Angelenos with specific identities: L.A. devotees, hikers and walkers, gardeners, food lovers, book fans, those wanting special self-care experiences and more.

Since everyone is likely to get more than their fill of politics at the Thanksgiving dinner table — or spend an inordinate amount of time and energy trying to simply avoid the conversation altogether — my holiday gift to you is a break from the politics. So, go ahead, dig in and devour every last morsel of this week’s quiz, a veritable smorgasbord of questions riffed from my colleagues’ stories published over the last week.

Graze contentedly on questions about the characters in “Gladiator II” and the record-setting box office of “Wicked.” Snack on savory bits about about soap-opera exits and the NFL’s only brothers to coach against each other. And, when you’re ready, show us what you know about Gnatalie, L.A.’s newest sauropod, and Moo Deng, Thailand’s famous pygmy hippo. (Her name, it turns out,would not be out of place on a restaurant menu.)

Colorful illustration of four giant people walking in an L.A.-based city and landscape

Los Angeles neighborhoods ranked by walkability: A completely subjective guide

How walkable is your L.A. neighborhood? Consult our admittedly biased, wholly unscientific ranking that goes way beyond the numbers.

Your dessert? That’s the sweet taste of victory you’ll be savoring after acing the quiz and proving it to the world by posting your score. (It’s super easy to do and I’d be ... thankful for the effort.)

Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.

Adam Tschorn

