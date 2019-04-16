Essential California: How a Pulitzer-winning investigation came to be

-- We were not the only California newsroom to be honored. The folks at the tiny but mighty Chico Enterprise-Record were finalists in the breaking news category for their coverage of the Camp fire. The story was deeply personal for the paper’s small staff — many of whom lost homes and waited for loved ones to be accounted for. At the time, David Little, the paper’s editor who also oversaw the twice-weekly Paradise Post, described the challenge of getting the paper out: “How do you distribute a newspaper to a town that’s not there?”