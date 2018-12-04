Today: Trump Will See Lots of Love … for 'Papa Bush'

President George H.W. Bush preached “a kinder, gentler nation” and practiced a kind of bipartisanship that hasn’t been seen in the White House since. Bush’s state funeral on Wednesday will feature a eulogy from his son, former President George W. Bush — but not from President Trump, who will watch the proceedings from a pew. It’s the first time a sitting president has not spoken at the memorial of a predecessor since 1973, when President Nixon didn’t eulogize Lyndon B. Johnson. But considering Trump rose to power in open mockery of the Bushes and everything they stood for, it’s no surprise he’s been left out.