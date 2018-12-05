Today: Don’t Lock Him Up?

In a court filing, prosecutors have recommended that Michael Flynn, President Trump’s former national security advisor, should not have to serve time in prison for lying to FBI agents. The reason: Flynn has provided “substantial” assistance, including participating in 19 interviews with special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s office and other areas of the Justice Department while assisting in multiple ongoing investigations, including into whether there was any coordination between Trump’s 2016 campaign and the Russian government. Perhaps the biggest news in the filing (read it here) lies in the substantial redacted sections, a sign the public has seen just a slice of what investigators are exploring. Flynn, who famously led chants of “lock her up” at the GOP convention, is the only member of Trump’s White House team charged in the special counsel investigation.