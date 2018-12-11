Today: An Upstream Battle Over Clean Water

Today was supposed to be the day Parliament would vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan for Britain to exit the European Union. Instead, with defeat a virtual certainty, May put the vote on hold and said she’d go back to European leaders to discuss options. With the clock ticking and chaos growing, the chances of a “hard Brexit” – that is, Britain leaving the EU without a deal in place – are greater. But amid the doom and gloom, the saga has had its weirder moments, such as one lawmaker momentarily running off with Parliament’s ceremonial mace — and actor Andy Serkis impersonating May in the style of Gollum from “Lord of the Rings.”