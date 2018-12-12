Today: The Donald, Chuck and Nancy Show

For more than 15 minutes with the cameras rolling, President Trump, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi held a sparring session in the Oval Office on Tuesday, as Vice President Mike Pence watched in silence (and inadvertently became a Twitter meme). The main event: a dispute over Trump’s much-touted wall for the southern border. Democrats have offered $1.6 billion for border security in general, but Trump is demanding $5 billion for a wall — the one he said Mexico would pay for. And if he doesn’t get it? Trump said he’d be “proud” to shut down the government on Dec. 21. Afterward, Pelosi conferred with Democrats behind closed doors and offered a take that would make Sigmund Freud proud: Trump’s obsession with the wall is “like a manhood thing for him,” she said, “as if manhood could ever be associated with him.”