Today: 'Dirty Deeds,' Not Dirt-Cheap

Donald Trump’s longtime fixer Michael Cohen stood in a Manhattan court yesterday and pleaded for leniency, saying he had acted illegally out of “blind loyalty” to Trump: “Time and time again I felt it was my duty to cover up his dirty deeds.” When Cohen was done, a federal judge sentenced him to three years in prison. But that’s not the end of it. Prosecutors say Trump directed the illegal scheme carried out by Cohen to arrange hush money for two women who claimed they had affairs with Trump, concealing their stories from voters weeks before the 2016 election. Strengthening the case: The parent company of the National Enquirer admitted paying $150,000 to a former Playboy Playmate to ensure she “did not publicize damaging allegations ... and thereby influence that election.”