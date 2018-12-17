Today: Help the Border Patrol — or the Border Crossers?

We wanted to know what life is like on the U.S.-Mexico border. So we moved in. Times reporter Molly Hennessy-Fiske and photographer Robert Gauthier lived off and on for four months in a house half a block from the Rio Grande in Roma, Texas. They found a community like any other — parents raising kids, tending to aging parents. But Roma is also a busy crossing point for illegal immigration in the U.S., and our journalists found a community gripped by suspicion. Some residents worry that their neighbors are smugglers. Some thought Hennessy-Fiske and Gauthier were narcs — informants working with the Border Patrol —while others thought they were narcos with Mexican drug cartels. Others warmed to them and invited the two into their homes for tacos or enchiladas. Living in Roma also means having to face a legal and ethical question: If a border crosser asks for help, what do you do? Write in here and let us know, as our series unfolds this week.