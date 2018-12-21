Today: Gen. Mattis, Out. General Dismay, In

Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis rarely stood in the spotlight, instead working behind the scenes to reassure America’s allies when President Trump spoke harshly of them. His disagreements with Trump likewise remained quiet — until his strongly worded two-page resignation letter (read it here). In it, the retired four-star Marine general rebuked the president for his military policies and lack of respect for allies. Mattis quit in protest after Trump refused to reconsider pulling all U.S. troops out of Syria; Mattis also was said to be incensed that Trump next plans to withdraw up to half the 14,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan. The announcement of Mattis’ departure, set for Feb. 28, sent shock waves through Washington, as the prospect of a government shutdown looms, the stock market is in sharp decline, and America’s overseas alliances grow more strained.