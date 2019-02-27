Today: Cohen’s Extraordinary Opening Statement

Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, once vowed that he would “take a bullet” for Trump. Today, he is expected to tell a House committee damaging details involving the president’s campaign, business and personal finances and that Trump is a “racist,” a “conman” and a “cheat.” Perhaps the most explosive allegation: that Trump knew that his longtime advisor Roger Stone was communicating with WikiLeaks about publishing stolen emails from the Democratic National Committee, according to the text of Cohen’s prepared opening statement published by multiple news organizations. The president has repeatedly denounced Cohen, who will begin a three-year prison sentence in May, as a liar and “a rat.” On Tuesday, Trump ally Rep. Matt Gaetz added another twist, taunting Cohen with a tweet suggesting that compromising personal information will come out about him. Gaetz later deleted the tweet. Cohen’s testimony is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. Pacific.