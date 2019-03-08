Today: Four (No More?) Years

Islamic State has been stripped of its territory in Iraq, but that doesn’t mean the war against the extremist group is over. Instead, the group sometimes referred to as ISIS has gone back to its roots as an insurgency and is still carrying out deadly attacks. Iraqi military officials, security experts and the U.S. government say that Iraq has failed to develop an extensive intelligence network that would offer the best chance of rooting out the militants in rural areas. Instead, forces have rounded up large numbers of Sunni Muslims and put those suspected of being in Islamic State on trial. It’s a strategy that’s backfired before.