Today: Would This Close the University 'Side Door'?

Take a Hollywood tour these days and you’ll hear that Bruno Mars lives in a $3.5-million home near the corner of Mulholland and Dona Pegita drives, that a neighborhood in the Hollywood Hills was a famous film location for the 1982 movie “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” and that the Jackson Five and Elvis Presley played the Roxy Theatre. All of which isn’t true. That’s why a nonprofit association is being formed to certify and train professional tour guides in the land of make-believe.