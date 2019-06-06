Today: The Eyes of the World Are Upon Them

President Trump, other world leaders and veterans of World War II are in northern France today to mark the 75th anniversary of D-day, when nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed along a 50-mile stretch of coast in Normandy to fight Nazi Germany. Many U.S. veterans, most now in their 90s, have received a warm welcome in the days leading up to today’s anniversary. They have shared memories of that fateful day, and of what followed. Former U.S. Army nurse Ellan Levitsky says she will never forget the sound of young military men crying themselves to sleep. But the 99-year-old also remembers the song she sang with her sister, who worked alongside her in a makeshift Normandy hospital: “Please, Mister Truman, Why Can’t We Go Home?”