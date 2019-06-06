Today: The Eyes of the World Are Upon Them

On the 75th anniversary of D-day, world leaders and veterans look back at an event that changed the course of history.
TOP STORIES
The Eyes of the World Are Upon Them
President Trump, other world leaders and veterans of World War II are in northern France today to mark the 75th anniversary of D-day, when nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed along a 50-mile stretch of coast in Normandy to fight Nazi Germany. Many U.S. veterans, most now in their 90s, have received a warm welcome in the days leading up to today’s anniversary. They have shared memories of that fateful day, and of what followed. Former U.S. Army nurse Ellan Levitsky says she will never forget the sound of young military men crying themselves to sleep. But the 99-year-old also remembers the song she sang with her sister, who worked alongside her in a makeshift Normandy hospital: “Please, Mister Truman, Why Can’t We Go Home?”
As the Tariff Talks Turn
U.S. and Mexican officials in Washington are scheduled to hold more talks today about efforts to stem the flow of Central American migrants and in turn avoid the tariffs on goods from Mexico that Trump has threatened to impose starting Monday. Mexican diplomats have presented a package of steps they are taking to meet Trump’s demands, but noted the measures have been in place for months. Some officials say the tariffs could take effect, but only for a short time. Complicating the issue: The U.S. Border Patrol says a record was set in May for the number of migrant families apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border.
More Politics
-- House Democrats have approved an immigration bill to protect “Dreamers,” even though it stands virtually no chance of being enacted.
-- A bipartisan group of senators plans to rebuke the Trump administration over more than $8 billion in arms sales to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan by introducing 22 resolutions of disapproval.
-- The Trump administration says it is ending medical research by government scientists that uses human fetal tissue, overriding the advice of scientists who say it has led to lifesaving medical advances.
-- Former Vice President Joe Biden has broken with the Democratic Party in restating his opposition to using federal money to pay for most abortions, drawing fire from rivals in the 2020 presidential race.
What Now, Mr. Mayor?
When exploring a White House run last year, Mayor Eric Garcetti pitched Los Angeles as a resurgent and diverse city that’s adding rail lines, green jobs, new museums and sports stadiums. But many in L.A. see a different city, one marked by growing homelessness and filth that government leaders are struggling to address. With three years left as mayor, Garcetti’s reputation — and political future — could rest on his ability to bring tangible improvements.
Every Library Tells a Story
Read a good book lately? We analyzed the top three books in more than 200 library branches throughout Los Angeles County in the first quarter of 2019. The results might surprise you. And the reason we, um, checked this out? We’re launching our new community book group, the L.A. Times Book Club. First selection: Susan Orlean’s “The Library Book.” Join the club here and find out how to join our June 25 forum with the author.
FROM THE ARCHIVES
On this date in 1944, as news of D-day spread, the banner headline on the L.A. Times screamed: “INVASION!” Read more about how Times covered the reaction in Southern California.
CALIFORNIA
-- Federal investigators are scrutinizing whether former USC athletic director Pat Haden was involved in the college admissions bribery and cheating scheme carried out by William “Rick” Singer, according to a source.
-- The defeat of Measure EE, a proposed property tax to help L.A. Unified’s schools, was so resounding at the polls that its backers face hard decisions on what to do next.
-- The arrest of the leader of La Luz del Mundo church following allegations that he sexually abused children and solicited sexually explicit photos of minors has sent shock waves through Mexico and the United States. He is being held in lieu of $50-million bail.
-- The power went out at Los Angeles International Airport. Travelers were not happy — and not buying the airport’s story.
HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS
-- With the film “Dark Phoenix,” “X-Men” architect Simon Kinberg knew he was making a grand finale.
-- The gonzo marketing behind the film “The Secret Life of Pets 2” involved — who else? — Kim Kardashian and the hairdo chain Drybar.
-- How the L.A. producer behind “Hadestown” helped make the musical a Broadway juggernaut and a leading Tony Award contender.
-- Trump and Bette Midler are feuding. Yes, again.
NATION-WORLD
-- The federal Department of Energy is changing how it will dispose of nuclear weapons waste, reclassifying what was formerly considered high-level radioactive material to a lower standard. It calls the approach faster and cheaper; critics call it dangerous and illegal.
-- Texas once had 1,000 dance halls. Now there’s a rush to save those that remain.
BUSINESS
-- California set two renewable energy records last week: the most solar power ever flowing on the state’s main electric grid, and the most solar power ever taken off line because it wasn’t needed. That still may be good for customers.
-- Amid harassment complaints, YouTube has rolled out new rules barring certain white supremacist content. The company has faced criticism for years for hosting such videos.
SPORTS
-- Stephen Curry scored a playoff career-best 47 points to go with eight rebounds and seven assists, but the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors lost Game 3 to the Toronto Raptors.
-- Your complete guide to the Women’s World Cup: A team-by-team breakdown of what to watch for in France as the U.S. women’s national team looks to defend its title.
-- Columnist LZ Granderson writes that boxer Andy Ruiz’s heavyweight championship is an example why we still watch sports, the ultimate David vs. Goliath.
OPINION
-- Remember D-day, to ensure it’s not needed again.
-- Boston’s “Straight Pride” parade is the most Boston thing that ever Bostoned.
WHAT OUR EDITORS ARE READING
ONLY IN CALIFORNIA
How many amenities can one fit into 20 acres? A polo and equestrian estate in Montecito, which just returned to market for $65 million, may provide the answer. The ocean-view property was offered at the same price last year but found no takers. So the owner, Windsor Capital Group founder Patrick Nesbitt, added a helicopter hangar, as well as a hidden hexagonal wine cellar. See it for yourself here.
