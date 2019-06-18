Today: To Build or Not to Build in Wildfire Zones?

Should California impose limits on new housing development in high-risk wildfire areas? Three-quarters of voters in the state say yes, according to a UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll, prepared for The Times. The breakdown among party lines: Nearly 85% of Democrats support doing so compared with 57% of Republicans and 72% of independents. Still, Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers have not openly discussed the idea to prevent future destructive infernos. Instead, they’ve focused their discussions on utility companies’ financial responsibility for the blazes, how to pay for damages from wildfires and cutting back vegetation and other ways to manage the state’s forests.