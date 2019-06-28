Today: Biden on the Defensive

The Supreme Court is refusing to uphold the Trump administration's plan to ask all households a citizenship question as part of the 2020 census. The 5-4 ruling spares California and other states — at least for now — from a potentially major blow, given that the question was expected to cause a sizable drop in minority participation. President Trump responded angrily and suggested he might try to delay the census, despite a constitutional mandate that it be conducted every 10 years. Though Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. joined the liberal justices on the census ruling, he sided with conservatives in another key 5-4 decision: on gerrymandering. The court upheld highly partisan state election maps that permit one party to win most seats, even when most voters cast ballots for the other side.