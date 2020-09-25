Fried Chicken Sandwich with Chili Crisp Mayo

Mix the mayonnaise with the chili crisp in a small bowl. Taste and add more if you’d like. Using a bread knife, slice the attached buns in half through their equator, separating the attached tops from the attached bottoms. Melt the butter in a medium skillet over medium heat, then add the bun halves, cut sides down. When they’re browned, flip and brown the remaining sides. Transfer to a plate. Spread the chili mayo generously on both cut sides.