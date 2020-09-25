Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Fried Chicken Sandwich with Chili Crisp Mayo

10 minutes
Makes 1 sandwich
Fried Chicken Sandwich. Prop styling by Rebecca Buenik. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
By Genevieve Ko
Sep. 24, 2020

You can personalize this sandwich any way you like as long as you keep the key elements: soft sweet bun, mayonnaise mixed with something spicy, a flat boneless piece of fried chicken and some pickled vegetables. Swap chipotles in adobo for the chili crisp, try an ensaymada for the bread, use leftover restaurant fried chicken or double the spice with pickled jalapeños.

1

Mix the mayonnaise with the chili crisp in a small bowl. Taste and add more if you’d like. Using a bread knife, slice the attached buns in half through their equator, separating the attached tops from the attached bottoms. Melt the butter in a medium skillet over medium heat, then add the bun halves, cut sides down. When they’re browned, flip and brown the remaining sides. Transfer to a plate. Spread the chili mayo generously on both cut sides.

2

Center the katsu cutlet over the bottom bun, then top with pickles and the remaining bun. Eat immediately.

Genevieve Ko

Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.

