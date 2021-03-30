Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Easter dinner? Celebrate spring!

15 Recipes

15 recipes for Easter dinner

By Julie Giuffrida

Easter dinner is as much a celebration of spring as it is a religious holiday. It is often a meal of traditional Easter foods such as eggs (a symbol of rebirth), lamb (a symbol of spring) and hot cross buns (the cross a symbol of, well, the cross). And because it falls in the spring — usually the first Sunday after the vernal equinox — the meal often features fresh spring produce such as asparagus, artichokes and peas. Ham — ready to eat in the spring after curing through the winter — often replaces the lamb here in the United States. Homemade rolls or biscuits typically grace the table and you’ll surely want potatoes, perhaps roasted crispy or with herbs. An Easter soup makes a nice starter. At the end of the meal, a carrot cake can be a subtle reminder of the Easter Bunny — the ostensible source of those chocolate eggs. Easter falls on March 27 this year.

Everything spice deviled eggs. Adapted from a recipe by chef Daniel Patterson’s of Alta restaurant in San Francisco. 12 recipes for deviled eggs »

Everything spice deviled eggs

Deviled eggs are bite-sized flavor bombs that offer a study in both texture and balance. The sprinkle of everything bagel spice that garnishes these ties all the flavors together.
1 hour 15 minutes
Makes 24 deviled eggs

Mayeritsa Greek Easter Soup

Authentic Mayeritsa is made with lamb heart, lungs and other organ meats. These days adaptations such as the lamb shanks or neck bones called for here are permissible.
Active work time: 30 minutes Total preparation time: 1 1/2 hours
Serves 8
Recipe: Asparagus with egg and anchovy

Asparagus with egg and anchovy

This asparagus is dressed simply with hard-cooked egg, anchovy, shallots, olive oil and fresh lemon juice. The dish is finished with a sprinkle of fleur de sel.
35 minutes
Serves 6
FD.#7.042695c.Lamb Mandatory Credit: Lawrence K. Ho/The LA Times

Roast Lamb With Fresh Peas and Turnips

Russ Parsons’ recipe for lamb served with braised peas and baby turnips is a spring classic.
4 hours 30 minutes
Serves 6
Pork tenderloin roasted in rosemary salt with with fingerling potatoes.

Pork tenderloin roasted in rosemary salt with fingerling potatoes

The pork tenderloin comes out moist and tender and, along with the potatoes, suffused with a gentle, almost haunting, fragrance of rosemary.
50 minutes
Serves 4
A 15-pound ham was auctioned for $2 million at the Kentucky State Fair. Pictured is a chipotle-and-orange-glazed ham that goes for much less.

Chipotle- and orange-glazed ham

Sweet and spicy, this glazed ham is a perfect centerpiece for a holiday feast.
2 hours 10 minutes
Serves 10 to 12
LOS ANGELES, CA., MAY 2020: Drop Biscuits (Ben Mims/Los Angeles Times)

Drop Biscuits

These rich and creamy biscuits provide all the comfort of traditional flaky biscuits but without the hassle of rolling and cutting them out.
25 minutes
Makes about 15
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAR. 20, 2019: Hot cross buns baked by Margarita Manzke, chef and co-owner of Republique, on Wednesday morning, Mar. 20, 2019, at the French bistro and bakery Los Angeles. Manzke, who also co-owns Sari Sari, a Filipino rice-bowl stall at the Grand Central Market, Petty Cash taqueria, and Wildflower caf? and bakery in the Phillipines, is an Outstanding Pastry Chef Nominee for the James Beard Foundation. A hot cross bun is a spiced sweet bun made with currants or raisins, marked with a cross on the top, and traditionally eaten on Good Friday. (Photo / Silvia Razgova) 3074988_la-fo-manzke-buns

Hot Cross Buns

Even before you taste the citrus in these tender buttery hot cross buns, you can smell it in the glaze.
4 hours
Makes about 20 buns
LOS ANGELES, CA., MARCH 22, 2018-- Recipe: a spring saute for Evan Kleiman latest Cucina Italiana column. It's a dish of 6 separately cooked spring vegetables. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Spring sauté

Everything in this dish is green, albeit of different hues. The shapes and forms vary, from the complicated artichoke to the layers of asparagus tips to the hidden geometry of peas.
1 hour
Makes 4 to 6 cups of mixed vegetables
Recipe: Springtime peas

Springtime Peas

Fresh whole sugar snap peas and shelled English peas make for a great combination of textures and flavors.
15 minutes
Serves 6
Recipe: Easter Herbal Potatoes

Easter Herbal Potatoes

New potatoes roasted with herbs make a great accompaniment to the Easter lamb or ham. But these aren't just any roasted potatoes; the herbs are inside them.
1 hour
Serves 4
English roast potatoes are boiled then shallow-fried in the oven until burnished and exceedingly crunchy.

Perfect English Roast Potatoes

Fluffy inside and exceedingly crunchy outside, perfect English roast potatoes are the best a potato can be.
1 hour 15 minutes
Serves 4 to 6

Vegan Carrot-Banana Cake

Packed with carrots, this cake is simple to make vegan without sacrificing its original deliciousness.
1 hour 20 minutes
Serves 8 to 12
Lemon-Rosemary Shortbread Cookies

Lemon-Rosemary Shortbread Cookies

Boldly flavored with lemon and rosemary, these shortbread cookies are made with fewer than five ingredients.
1 hour 20 minutes
Makes 20 cookies

Chocolate-dipped almond eggs

The dry milk in these hand-dipped chocolate eggs with almond butter centers makes for a light, malty crunch.
40 minutes
Makes about 2 1/2 dozen

Julie Giuffrida

Julie Giuffrida is Test Kitchen coordinator for the Los Angeles Times.

