Easter dinner? Celebrate spring!

Easter dinner is as much a celebration of spring as it is a religious holiday. It is often a meal of traditional Easter foods such as eggs (a symbol of rebirth), lamb (a symbol of spring) and hot cross buns (the cross a symbol of, well, the cross). And because it falls in the spring — usually the first Sunday after the vernal equinox — the meal often features fresh spring produce such as asparagus, artichokes and peas. Ham — ready to eat in the spring after curing through the winter — often replaces the lamb here in the United States. Homemade rolls or biscuits typically grace the table and you’ll surely want potatoes, perhaps roasted crispy or with herbs. An Easter soup makes a nice starter. At the end of the meal, a carrot cake can be a subtle reminder of the Easter Bunny — the ostensible source of those chocolate eggs. Easter falls on March 27 this year.

Everything spice deviled eggs Deviled eggs are bite-sized flavor bombs that offer a study in both texture and balance. The sprinkle of everything bagel spice that garnishes these ties all the flavors together. Time 1 hour 15 minutes Yields Makes 24 deviled eggs

Mayeritsa Greek Easter Soup Authentic Mayeritsa is made with lamb heart, lungs and other organ meats. These days adaptations such as the lamb shanks or neck bones called for here are permissible. Time Active work time: 30 minutes Total preparation time: 1 1/2 hours Yields Serves 8

Asparagus with egg and anchovy This asparagus is dressed simply with hard-cooked egg, anchovy, shallots, olive oil and fresh lemon juice. The dish is finished with a sprinkle of fleur de sel. Time 35 minutes Yields Serves 6

Roast Lamb With Fresh Peas and Turnips Russ Parsons’ recipe for lamb served with braised peas and baby turnips is a spring classic. Time 4 hours 30 minutes Yields Serves 6

Pork tenderloin roasted in rosemary salt with fingerling potatoes The pork tenderloin comes out moist and tender and, along with the potatoes, suffused with a gentle, almost haunting, fragrance of rosemary. Time 50 minutes Yields Serves 4

Chipotle- and orange-glazed ham Sweet and spicy, this glazed ham is a perfect centerpiece for a holiday feast. Time 2 hours 10 minutes Yields Serves 10 to 12

Drop Biscuits These rich and creamy biscuits provide all the comfort of traditional flaky biscuits but without the hassle of rolling and cutting them out. Time 25 minutes Yields Makes about 15

Hot Cross Buns Even before you taste the citrus in these tender buttery hot cross buns, you can smell it in the glaze. Time 4 hours Yields Makes about 20 buns

Spring sauté Everything in this dish is green, albeit of different hues. The shapes and forms vary, from the complicated artichoke to the layers of asparagus tips to the hidden geometry of peas. Time 1 hour Yields Makes 4 to 6 cups of mixed vegetables

Springtime Peas Fresh whole sugar snap peas and shelled English peas make for a great combination of textures and flavors. Time 15 minutes Yields Serves 6

Easter Herbal Potatoes New potatoes roasted with herbs make a great accompaniment to the Easter lamb or ham. But these aren't just any roasted potatoes; the herbs are inside them. Time 1 hour Yields Serves 4

Perfect English Roast Potatoes Fluffy inside and exceedingly crunchy outside, perfect English roast potatoes are the best a potato can be. Time 1 hour 15 minutes Yields Serves 4 to 6

Vegan Carrot-Banana Cake Packed with carrots, this cake is simple to make vegan without sacrificing its original deliciousness. Time 1 hour 20 minutes Yields Serves 8 to 12

Lemon-Rosemary Shortbread Cookies Boldly flavored with lemon and rosemary, these shortbread cookies are made with fewer than five ingredients. Time 1 hour 20 minutes Yields Makes 20 cookies