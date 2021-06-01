Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share

Keep your cool at mealtime with these summer salads

10 Recipes
summery vegetable salad
(Leslie Grow / For The Times)

Recipes that keep you away from the stove

Share
By Julie Giuffrida

Summer will be exceptionally blissful this year as we ease into normalcy after the restrictions of the last 14 months. I don’t know about you, but much as I welcome some warmth from the sun and more hours of daylight, I do not particularly want to be shvitzing over a hot stove in the 90+ degree heat we’ve had these last few years.

Enter the summer salad. Rife with superstar produce like juicy tomatoes, sweet corn, crunchy green beans and crisp greens, it can be breakfast, lunch or dinner. It can be a first course, a side dish or an entree. Its components can be prepped ahead so assembly at mealtime can be quick and easy. It is a happy recipient of grilled proteins and vegetables leftover from your last barbeque. And even composed salads can require minimal if any cooking.

Bread salad, a watermelon salad with feta and mint, an heirloom tomato salad and a grappa-marinated peach and basil salad all promise no added heat in your kitchen. Some slicing, some dicing, a sprinkle of this, a drizzle of that and you’ve got a bowl full of bright colors and flavors.

What does minimal cooking mean? Boiling a pot of water or heating a skillet; not heating the oven and being done with the stovetop heat in 30 minutes or less. Making pasta for a salad with Israeli couscous or orzo. Hard-boiling eggs and sautéeing bacon for a spinach salad. Blanching beets, wax beans and haricots vert for a summer vegetable salad. Charring the components of a sausage, okra and corn salad in a skillet on the stove. Toasting pepitas for a kale salad with peaches (hint: Buy them already toasted and you won’t have to “cook” for this recipe either.)

We’ve all heard the expression “If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.” These salads allow you to do just that — and with some pretty delicious food in tow.

summery vegetable salad

Summer Salad with Israeli Couscous

Israeli couscous adds heft to this Mediterranean salad, a chunkier take on tabbouleh.
20 minutes
Serves 6.
Recipe: Watermelon salad with feta, mint and cumin-lime dressing

Watermelon salad with feta, mint and cumin-lime dressing

Watermelon is so explosively juicy and sweet that you can add all kinds of big tastes — salty feta, jalapenos, toasted cumin, lime, fresh mint — without overwhelming it.
20 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
Robert Durell x77020 –– – 065043.FO.0528.sinskey26.RED––NAPA, CA–– Guests dig into a fresh organic vegetable salad topped with Pecorino made by Maria Helm Sinskey, who is the wife of Robert Sinskey, a Napa Valley vineyard owner and winemaker. Helm Sinskey, a renowned chef, prepared a dinner for her friends that included wines from her husband Robert Sinskey's winery. For a story on casual entertaining in the Napa Valley.

Summer vegetable salad

Blanched baby Chioggia beets, turnips, green and yellow beans, carrots and pearl onions are tossed with yellow and red cherry tomatoes and lightly dressed with olive oil and lemon.
45 minutes
Serves 8
Okra and corn salad recipe by Ben Mims.

Charred Okra and Corn Salad With Spicy Sausage Vinaigrette

Crisp, spicy sausage acts as second fiddle to a grab bag of peak-summer vegetables, including okra, corn and Jimmy Nardello peppers.
40 minutes
Serves 2 to 4

Summer Spinach Salad

Bacon, chopped hard-boiled egg, crumbled feta and avocado add some body to this spinach salad.
25 minutes
Serves 6
Rick Loomis –– – 033147.FO.0713.quickfix.1.RL––Los Angeles Times test kitchen–– Summer bread salad.

Summer Bread Salad

The bread may get top billing in this classic dish, but tomatoes are the real stars. Use the freshest tomatoes you can find.
20 minutes
Serves 6
Kale salad, recipe by Genevieve Ko.

Summer Kale Salad With Peaches and Pepitas

Juicy peaches, sweet dates and salty roasted pepitas make this lemony kale salad ideal for summer.
25 minutes
Serves 6 to 8

Summer vegetable salad with orzo

Orzo is tossed quickly with vinegar and lemon juice, which combine with the juice from tomatoes to serve as the dressing for an easy summer salad or side dish.
30 minutes
Serves 8
050989.FO.0807.tomato.salad1.RCG -- Heirloom Tomato salad

Heirloom Tomato Salad

Heirloom tomatoes need little to shine. Toss thick chunks of them with a vinaigrette and fresh arugula, and add a sprinkling of fleur de sel and cracked black pepper.
15 minutes
Serves 6
Recipe: Grappa-marinated peach and basil salad

Grappa- marinated peach and basil salad

Peaches are marinated in grappa, with a high note of basil for a refreshing summer treat.
15 minutes
Serves 6

Julie Giuffrida

Julie Giuffrida is Test Kitchen coordinator for the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

Latest Recipes

Latest Recipe Lists